Young university student was found dead inside a home in Yopal – news

Young university student was found dead inside a home in Yopal – news

The Attorney General’s Office suspended and disqualified for 12 months the former mayor of Yopal, Casanare, Jorge García Lizarazo (2015), for omitting the delivery of goods acquired by the territorial entity whose final recipient was the police command of that municipality .

The Attorney General’s Office verified that despite having received the items from the warehouseman, the sanctioned person removed them to take them to the Police Station, but upon verifying their effective delivery, the commander informed the Secretary of Government that on the 30th December 2015 were left at that police entity without a formal receipt, and with several missing.

In the first instance ruling, the control entity stated that the then president received these goods from the warehouse, without leaving traceability or formal support for their delivery to the Yopaleño police command.

With this action, García Lizarazo failed to fulfill the duty provided for in the Single Disciplinary Code for all public servants of “monitor and safeguard the assets and values ​​that have been entrusted to it and ensure that they are used properly and rationally, in accordance with the purposes for which they have been intended”.

In the opinion of the Public Ministry “(…) it cannot be understood, from a logical point of view, that a mayor of a departmental capital assumed control of some assets and failed to make the slightest record of the destination he gave them, choosing to leave part of it in a state of abandonment. at the Yopal Police Station (…)”

Finally, the entity described the disciplined person’s misconduct as serious as a result of fraud and stated that an appeal is admissible against the decision, before the Ordinary Disciplinary Judgment Chamber of the Attorney General’s Office.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

