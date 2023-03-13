Insecurity in public transport in Bogotá continues to be a concern for citizens. Recently, A Twitter user reported that she was drugged by an Uber driver, who would try to rob her.

Keep reading: Government will underground the exit of Bogotá through Soacha.

According to the testimony published in trills, the woman would have requested the service through the platform last Friday at 5:10 in the afternoon from the 93 park.

At that time, the worker they had assigned to him seemed trustworthy since he was rated 4.96 points out of 5 and had made more than 6,000 trips through the application.

However, after the user got into the vehicle, the driver would have decided to suddenly cancel the trip halfway. This was, apparently, so that they could not track their location from the platform.

Later, the worker began to stick his head out of the window and the alleged victim would begin to present very strange symptoms: numbness in legs, hands and neck.