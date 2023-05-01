Home » Young woman falls from a minibus on Route 44 and is run over by a private vehicle – Diario La Página
Young woman falls from a minibus on Route 44 and is run over by a private vehicle – Diario La Página

A young woman was injured after falling from a minibus on Route 44 that was in motion, reported spokesmen for the Rescue Commands.

This new traffic accident occurred on Luis Poma boulevard, Santa Elena, jurisdiction of Antiguo Cuscatlán.

After falling to the asphalt, a private vehicle that was driving behind the public transport minibus ran over the young woman.

The victim of this incident was stabilized on the spot and then transferred to a care center.

