“They waste time with death threats,” said the president of the Senate, noting that his entire family is out of the country.

For security reasons, the president of the senate sent his youngest son out of the country. Threats against his family was the main motivation for his loved ones abroad today.

“At the airport saying goodbye to the last of my children (14 years old) who leaves the country like all his brothers for security reasons. Now I can report with my safer children that my whole family is out of the country and that they waste time with death threats, ”Barreras said on his Twitter account.

The president of the Senate also thanked the Prosecutor’s Office for information and timely action in charging charges against one of the “already identified” perpetrators of threats. “Now I feel calmer to be able to establish my position against the drug traffickers in this country: they will NOT go to the JEP, they must go to the Ordinary Justice,” he stressed.

“The Submission Law presented by THE GOVERNMENT can be generous and offer benefits in exchange for dismantling gangs and achieving peace for all, but the Law is not negotiated with intermediaries in bad faith who also offer what they cannot and even make rabbits out of. the drug traffickers themselves,” he added.