Your most important dates: Fresh figures from Johnson & Johnson, Philip Morris, Easyjet, Volvo, Nokia and SA

corporate appointments

06:00, Switzerland: Givaudan, half-year results

6:30 a.m., Switzerland: Rieter, half-year figures

07:00 Finland: Nokia Q2 numbers

07:00 a.m., Switzerland: ABB, Q2 figures (10:00 a.m. call)

7:00 a.m., Switzerland: Mikron, half-year figures

7:00 a.m., Switzerland: Georg Fischer, half-year figures

07:00 Sweden: Volvo Cars Q2 numbers

07:30 Sweden: Alfa Laval, Q2 numbers

7:30 a.m., Sweden: Saab, Q2 numbers

8:00 a.m., Sweden: Vattenfall, half-year figures

8:00 a.m., Germany: Villeroy & Boch, Q2 figures

08h00 UK: Easyjet Q3 revenue

08:00 UK: Anglo American, Q2 Trading Update

11h30 Finland: Kone Oyj, Q2 numbers

12:45 p.m., USA: Johnson & Johnson, Q2 numbers

1:00 p.m., USA: Philip Morris, Q2 numbers

1:00 p.m. US: Travelers Cos Q2 numbers

5:45 p.m. Switzerland: Temenos Group Q2 figures

6:00 p.m., Germany: SAP, Q2 figures (7:00 p.m. call)

