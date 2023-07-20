Home » Your most important dates: Fresh figures from Johnson & Johnson, Philip Morris, Easyjet, Volvo, Nokia and SA
News

Your most important dates: Fresh figures from Johnson & Johnson, Philip Morris, Easyjet, Volvo, Nokia and SA

Your most important dates: Fresh figures from Johnson & Johnson, Philip Morris, Easyjet, Volvo, Nokia and SA

corporate appointments

06:00, Switzerland: Givaudan, half-year results
6:30 a.m., Switzerland: Rieter, half-year figures
07:00 Finland: Nokia Q2 numbers
07:00 a.m., Switzerland: ABB, Q2 figures (10:00 a.m. call)
7:00 a.m., Switzerland: Mikron, half-year figures
7:00 a.m., Switzerland: Georg Fischer, half-year figures
07:00 Sweden: Volvo Cars Q2 numbers
07:30 Sweden: Alfa Laval, Q2 numbers
7:30 a.m., Sweden: Saab, Q2 numbers
8:00 a.m., Sweden: Vattenfall, half-year figures
8:00 a.m., Germany: Villeroy & Boch, Q2 figures
08h00 UK: Easyjet Q3 revenue
08:00 UK: Anglo American, Q2 Trading Update
11h30 Finland: Kone Oyj, Q2 numbers
12:45 p.m., USA: Johnson & Johnson, Q2 numbers
1:00 p.m., USA: Philip Morris, Q2 numbers
1:00 p.m. US: Travelers Cos Q2 numbers
5:45 p.m. Switzerland: Temenos Group Q2 figures
6:00 p.m., Germany: SAP, Q2 figures (7:00 p.m. call)

