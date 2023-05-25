Your most important dates: In focus: McDonald’s, Biontech, Fresenius, Südzucker, Bechtle, ArcelorMittal…

corporate appointments

07:00 a.m., Germany: Südzucker, dates (detailed)

9:00 a.m., Luxembourg: ArcelorMittal, Annual General Meeting

10:00 a.m., Germany: Patrizia, Annual General Meeting (online)

10:00 a.m., Germany: Bechtle, Annual General Meeting, Heilbronn

11:00 a.m., Germany: Salzgitter, Annual General Meeting, Wolfsburg

12:30 p.m., Germany: Fresenius, Capital Markets Day

2 p.m., Germany: Biontech, Annual General Meeting

4:00 p.m., USA: McDonald’s AGM

10:15 p.m., US: Costco Wholesale Q3 numbers

