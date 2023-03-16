Home News Your most important dates: Top event today: ECB interest rate decision and later fresh US economic data
by admin
Well planned for the day. With the w:o daily outlook you have the most important dates at a glance and start the new trading day well prepared.

corporate appointments

06:45 a.m., Luxembourg: Grand City Properties, annual figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: TAG Immobilien, annual figures
07:00 a.m., Germany: Elmos Semiconductor, year numbers (detailed)
7:00 a.m., Germany: Synlab, year numbers
07:00, Germany: Grenke, dates (detailed)
07:00, Germany: Hamborner Reit, dates (detailed)
7:30 a.m., Germany: Rheinmetall, dates
7:30 a.m., Germany: Suse, Q1 figures
7:30 a.m., Germany: Deutz, year numbers
07:30 a.m., Germany: Dürr AG, annual figures (detailed)
7:30 a.m., Germany: Instone Real Estate, annual figures
08:00 a.m., Austria: Association, annual figures
08:00, UK: Deliveroo plc, annual figures
08:00 a.m., Luxembourg: RTL, annual figures
10:00 a.m., Germany: ZF Friedrichshafen, annual Pk, Friedrichshafen
6 p.m., Italy: Enel, year numbers

Tip of the week I: The new Smart Investor issue is here! Get the 17-page excerpt from the March 2023 issue of Smart Investor! Download here for free (!)! Highlights: Benefit from dividend payments! Find out now which dividend strategy suits you! Also in the free edition: everything about de-dollarization, the bond market and citizenship by investment.

The base prospectus as well as the final terms and the basic information sheets can be obtained by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further hints to this advertisement.

