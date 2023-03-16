corporate appointments

06:45 a.m., Luxembourg: Grand City Properties, annual figures

7:00 a.m., Germany: TAG Immobilien, annual figures

07:00 a.m., Germany: Elmos Semiconductor, year numbers (detailed)

7:00 a.m., Germany: Synlab, year numbers

07:00, Germany: Grenke, dates (detailed)

07:00, Germany: Hamborner Reit, dates (detailed)

7:30 a.m., Germany: Rheinmetall, dates

7:30 a.m., Germany: Suse, Q1 figures

7:30 a.m., Germany: Deutz, year numbers

07:30 a.m., Germany: Dürr AG, annual figures (detailed)

7:30 a.m., Germany: Instone Real Estate, annual figures

08:00 a.m., Austria: Association, annual figures

08:00, UK: Deliveroo plc, annual figures

08:00 a.m., Luxembourg: RTL, annual figures

10:00 a.m., Germany: ZF Friedrichshafen, annual Pk, Friedrichshafen

6 p.m., Italy: Enel, year numbers

