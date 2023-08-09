Your politics has killed Mother India, not Manipura, yesterday Manipur today Haryana: Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Your politics have killed Mother India, not Manipur

Rahul Gandhi in his speech today in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, using harsh words and words, made several harsh remarks on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, saying that you people are not lovers of the country, but traitors to the country. Addressing the central government, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the politics of your people had killed Mother India (Bharat Mata) in Manipur. He pointed to his mother Shrimati Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. He said that one of my mothers is here and you have killed my other mother Bharat Mata in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi repeated the famous saying of Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi at the beginning of his address and said, “Rumi had said that the words that come from the heart go to the hearts, so today I want to speak from the heart and not from the mind.”

I have come to convey the matter of the heart to the heart

I am the son of India, I have come to tell about India #Rahul_is_Back #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/7V2Cy1whHJ — Apurva Bhardwaj (@grafidon) August 9, 2023

Rahul Gandhi took a strong stance in his Lok Sabha address and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has not visited Manipur till date because for him Manipur is not India. Rahul Gandhi said that I have gone to Manipur and Manipur is not now. Left, you (government) have divided Manipur, broken it.

“I have been to Manipur and talked to women and children in the relief camp,” he said. Asked a woman what happened to her, she said, “My little only child was shot in front of my eyes.” I sat with her body the whole night, then I got scared and left the house and ran away with only my clothes. I asked another woman in another camp what happened to you. In a second she started shaking and fainted.

BJP has killed India in Manipur. BJP is not a patriot… it is anti-national. pic.twitter.com/5ktNOSNj6d — Congress (@INCIndia) August 9, 2023

Rahul Gandhi in his speech in the Lok Sabha accused that India has been killed in Manipur, his politics has killed India in Manipur. Meanwhile, BJP members started making noise.

When Rahul Gandhi adopted a more severe tone in his address, he said that you people have killed Mother India, you are not a lover of the country, you are a traitor to the country. Then the camera of Lok Sabha TV was focused on the speaker. Rahul Gandhi said that the army can bring the situation back to normal in a day, but you are not using it, because you want to beat India in Manipur. They do not listen to the voice of India’s heart. They asked whose voice they listen to for whom.

Taking an aggressive stance, Rahul Gandhi said during his speech in the Lok Sabha that Ravan used to listen to Kumbh Karan and Meghnath and listens to Modi, Amit Shah and Adani. He said that Lanka was burnt not by Hanuman but by his pride. , Ram did not kill Ravana his pride killed him.

“Raavan listened to only 2 people, Meghnad & Kumbhkaran. @narendramodi listened to only 2 people, @AmitShah & Adani. The BJP govt is killing Manipur”- @RahulGandhi Rahul ji speaks for not just Manipur, but all of India!#Rahul_is_Back #RahulGandhiMP pic.twitter.com/kJoMQxR2XH — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) August 9, 2023

Taking a more harsh line, Rahul Gandhi alleged that you (government) are selling kerosene in the whole country yesterday Manipur and today Haryana is burning. You are burning the whole country. Until you stop the cruelty. You are killing my mother (Mother India).

Before the proceedings of the Lok Sabha 10-12After the commencement at 12:00 pm, MP from Wayanad (Kerala) Rahul Gandhi thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for restoring his membership and apologized for it. He mentioned his last speech in the House that I In the last speech I talked about Adani.

I must have hurt a lot of people, so I apologise. Rahul Gandhi took a dig at his speech and said today I want to tell my friends in the BJP that today there is nothing to fear because my main speech is not around Adani. Yes, I will obviously throw some bricks.

At the beginning of his address Rahul Gandhi said last year 130 For days, from the shores of the sea of ​​Kanyakumari to the snow of Kashmir, he went on Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also said that this Yatra is not over yet, it is still going on. Rahul Gandhi mentioned the various incidents that happened during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. While doing this, he said that whenever I met farmers during Padyatra, I used to advise them that why not do this? Do that, but I started listening to them. I could hear every sound.

Morning 6 o’clock night from 7 o’clock People from every department used to meet, I listened to everyone. Rahul Gandhi continued his address and said that the pain of the farmers’ hearts came to my heart, the shame of their eyes came to me, I felt their hunger. .

He said that people say that it is a country, there are different languages, some say it is religion, it is gold, it is silver, but this country is a society, there is one voice, there are sorrows and problems. I have to listen to these voices by ending the arrogance and pride, India is one voice, hatred and pride have to be eradicated.

Immediately after the address, Union Minister Smriti Irani condemned Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and address, saying that Manipur is a part of this country. He also mentioned the oppression of women in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan and a Congress leader called Kashmir. Referring to the demand for referendum, he said that the article that Rahul Gandhi entertained in Kashmir in the name of Yatra. 370 Owing to the resignation of

He also condemned the killing of Bharat Mata and while showing a picture, the Union Minister Smriti Irani. 1990 I referred to the gang-rape and murder of a Kashmiri Pandit woman and the murder of Kashmiri Pandits. He also mentioned the massacre of Sikhs in 1984.

