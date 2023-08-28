Your way to culture – waz.de

The theater community metropole ruhr brings the audience to the theater in Oberhausen: Experience opera, drama, concerts and much more with the largest subscription partner in the Ruhr Metropolis when it comes to culture.

“With us you get suitable offers for Oberhausen and many other theaters in the region from a single source,” says Sigrid Riemer, Managing Director of the theater community metropole ruhr. Culture enthusiasts receive reduced-price tickets for theaters in Oberhausen as well as Essen, Bochum, Gelsenkirchen and Duisburg – for the equivalent of 2.50 euros per month for a membership fee.

The Theatergemeinde metropole ruhr has put together a subscription for Oberhausen with five performances from the entire programme. If you prefer to have a free choice, you can alternatively choose the flexible subscription with five performances. For those drama fans who want to keep a close eye on the drama scene in the region, there is a package with three performances in Oberhausen and three performances in Essen. Both houses have new modern directors who create exciting schedules. Since the theater community is independent of the theaters, only they can exclusively offer a compilation of plays in Oberhausen with two operas at the Aalto Theater in Essen.

Your advantages as a member of the theater community metropole ruhr

Flexible

Only with the Theatergemeinde metropole ruhr can you book cross-section, cross-house and cross-city subscriptions. Appointments can be arranged individually. Entry is possible during the entire season.

Comfortable

No queuing at the box office. The tickets are delivered to the house by post.

Plannable

Your subscription dates are known well in advance.

Inexpensive

The ticket prices are reduced. You pay no advance booking fee. With the KulturCard membership card, you receive discounts at leisure facilities and restaurants in the region.

More offers

Discounted additional tickets can be booked. Museum trips and cultural trips.

Comprehensive advice, individual service and a diverse range

A special focus of the theater community metropole ruhr is on offers for families. Various subscriptions for four age groups were put together for this purpose.

“Extensive advice, individual service and a wide range of offers are very important to us. And as a non-profit, not-for-profit association, we can pass on price savings to our members,” says the theater community metropole ruhr.

For more information see here and in the flyer for Oberhausen, which will be sent to you without obligation on request.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

