Southern Net News (Reporter/Tan Ling Intern/Li Jie Correspondent/He Yufan) On August 8, in order to prevent and reduce the occurrence of telecommunication fraud cases, further improve the awareness of fraud prevention among the elderly in the community, and increase prevention and publicity efforts, Dongguan Unicom Youth Volunteer The organizers carry out the theme activity of “Silver Age Worry-free Wisdom Helping the Elderly” for silver age users.

At the event site, Dongguan Unicom youth volunteers gave full play to the fine tradition of loving the elderly and helping the elderly, distributing publicity materials of “Technology Helping the Elderly and Unicom Better” to the elderly, and patiently instructing the elderly to use their smartphones to download the “National Anti-Fraud Center” APP, and take advantage of the incidents happening around them. Fraud cases truly expose the criminal tactics of telecommunication fraud, inform the elderly how to deal with them and prevent them from being deceived, and help residents raise their awareness of fraud prevention. In addition, volunteers also taught the elderly to use their smartphones to show their health codes and travel cards, helping them solve travel problems and allowing them to enjoy a smart life.

event site. Image provided by Dongguan Unicom.

Dongguan Unicom’s young volunteers play the role of “youth with the sunset”, create high-quality services that are intelligent, friendly and warm, so that “digitalization” can bridge and pave the way for “aging”, and work together to advance “smart” change”. Next, Dongguan Unicom will be guided by a renewed corporate culture, strengthen cultural confidence, and strive to create a new look of high-quality development, and welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with excellent results.