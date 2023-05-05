Youth China·Xi Dian Mingli

Editor’s note:Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has quoted a large number of ancient Chinese classics in a series of important speeches and articles. Whether it is talking about major issues of state governance or expounding China‘s propositions on international occasions, the general secretary is good at quoting from hundreds of schools of thought in China‘s excellent traditional culture and classic sentences of literati and politicians in the past dynasties, expressing the Communist Party of China just right. People, China‘s standpoint and cultural self-confidence have brought people profound ideological enlightenment, spiritual cultivation and cultural influence. There is no over-cooking with Dian Miao. General Secretary Xi Jinping, with his profound traditional cultural background, rich experience and keen thinking, has given new vitality to the essence of Chinese excellent traditional culture – allusions. CCTV’s “Learning Everyday” column specially plans the “Xi Dian Ming Li” series to study with you.

【Interpretation】

“Shangshu” is an important Confucian classics document in ancient China, among which 32 “Book of Zhou” is an important part of “Shangshu”, which preserves some important historical materials related to Duke Zhou in the early Western Zhou Dynasty, from which we can understand some of Duke Zhou’s ideas of governing the country.

The background of this sentence is that King Cheng of Zhou destroyed Huaiyi, returned to Fengyi, the capital of the king, and summed up the experience of the Zhou Dynasty in achieving the king’s business with his officials, and explained to the officials the rules of setting up officials and employing people. When admonishing “officials and gentlemen” (those with official positions above a doctor) to be loyal to their duties and diligent in government affairs, he said: You must take your duties seriously, and you must not be lazy and negligent. “. The two words “only” in this sentence should be used as “because of”, which means that achieving great achievements lies in lofty aspirations; accomplishing a great cause lies in hard work.

【Interpretation】

Young people are the most energetic and full of dreams, and they are the hope of the country and the nation. When youth prosper, the country prospers; when youth is strong, the country is strong. On May 4, 2013, when General Secretary Xi Jinping had a discussion with outstanding youth representatives from all walks of life, he quoted the old saying “Aspirations are the only thing to be accomplished, and diligence is the only thing to do.” It is the common ideal of the people of all ethnic groups, and it is also a lofty ideal that the younger generation should firmly establish. Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the correct path to realize the Chinese dream that our party has led the people to find through untold hardships, and it is also the belief in life that young people should firmly establish.

After more than nine years, General Secretary Xi Jinping once again issued a call to the youth in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The youth of contemporary China are born at the right time. The stage for displaying their talents is extremely broad, and the prospect of realizing their dreams is extremely bright. The majority of young people must unswervingly listen to and follow the party, have dreams and be down-to-earth, dare to think and do things, and be good at doing good things. They must be determined to be good young people in the new era who have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can endure hardships, and are willing to struggle. Brilliant flowers bloom in the fiery practice of building a modern socialist country.

Since modern times, the beautiful dreams that Chinese youth have relentlessly pursued have always been closely linked with the historical process of revitalizing China. In the era of revolutionary wars, young people were full of revolutionary ideals, charged forward and shed blood for national independence and people’s liberation. During the period of socialist revolution and construction, the majority of young people responded to the party’s call, went to the frontiers, to places where the motherland needed it most, to build and defend the motherland, and worked selflessly and arduously in the vast world of New China. In the new historical period of reform and opening up, the majority of young people uttered the strong voice of the times to unite and revitalize China, forge ahead and innovate for the prosperity and strength of the motherland. Entering the new era, the majority of young people keep up with the times, shoulder the mission, forge ahead with determination, closely link the realization of life ideals with the future and destiny of the country and the nation, pave the way for national rejuvenation, and contribute to the construction of the motherland. Both history and reality tell us that if the younger generation has ideals and responsibilities, the country will have a future, the nation will have hope, and the realization of our development goals will have a steady stream of powerful forces.

“Dapeng rises with the same wind in one day, soaring up to 90,000 miles.” The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China sounded the clarion call to march towards the socialist modernization and power, and march towards the second centenary goal. Youth in the new era should take advantage of the new era Spring Breeze bravely shoulders the heavy responsibility entrusted by the times, and strives to fly the dream of youth in the vivid practice of realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. With the mission of socialist builders and successors, we will build a socialist modern country in an all-round way and comprehensively promote China. Unite and struggle for the great rejuvenation of the nation, and continue to write chapters of the era of dedicated youth!

(Author Yang Lixin)

(China Central Radio and Television Network CCTV)