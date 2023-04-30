Youth hostel in Bochum: “We’re back!” – Ruhr area – News

“Youth guesthouse Bermudadreieck, hello! Yes, I’ll see. For how many guests ?” answered Florian Braun from DJH youth hostel in Bochum answer the phone. Meanwhile, hostel manager Dominik Peter leafs through the folder with the reservations again.

“ The typical thing about the weekend is always: lots of departures and lots of arrivals. We had school classes that left today. That’s a typical youth hostel – everyone a little excited and a little nostalgic. And nobody should forget anything in the room.”

When some have left, everything is already being prepared for the next guests by Friday afternoon. The youth hostel is fully booked on the bank holiday weekend. A total of 125 of 206 beds are occupied. “ Many rooms are no longer available. It’s still pretty quiet now, but when the guests come, it gets busier.” explains Dominik Peters.

No more silence in the corridors

In the meantime, the yellow peppers for the salad buffet in the evening are being cut in the kitchen, and the last beds are being made two floors above. In addition to a few private guests, conference groups and a school choir with a total of 40 students from the Sankt Anna School in Wuppertal also stayed in the hostel.