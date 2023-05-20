The director for El Salvador of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Luis Rodríguez, highlighted the support from the institution for the benefit of Salvadoran youth, specifically in the field of sports.

“In 35 days, El Salvador will be the official venue of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, housing athletes in first-world settings and inheriting this infrastructure for future generations. Youth is and always has been the great bet to promote change”, specified Rodríguez.

Likewise, I remarked that CABEI is committed to the Government of El Salvador in the work of dignifying young athletes through an unprecedented sports investment, PRODEPORTE. Through this, more than 110,000 athletes will benefit and around 4,050 direct jobs.