Youth is more beautiful because of law-abiding——Jiaxing Four High Schools actively carry out publicity and education activities on the rule of law



It is the social responsibility and moral obligation of every citizen to abide by discipline and law. Young people are the hope and future of the motherland, and they must study, know, understand and abide by the law. To this end, Jiaxing No. 4 Senior Middle School has taken multiple measures to carry out comprehensive and in-depth legal education. In January this year, the school was awarded the “Model School for Governing Schools by Law” in Jiaxing City.

On February 11, the school launched another law popularization campaign, inviting Zhou Ying, the vice principal of the school’s legal system and the deputy director of the Second Procuratorate of the Xiuzhou District People’s Procuratorate, to give a special lecture to the first year of senior high school students. Vice-principal Wu Xiaoliang presided over the event. Sun Lizhuo, director of the first grade department, head teachers of all classes and all students of the first grade participated in the event.

Deputy Director Zhou Ying took the topic of “Along with the Law, Youth is Just Right”, and discussed several aspects such as “rejecting school violence, preventing Internet fraud, youth not being poisonous, and knowing how much you do not protect the law”, and gave a lecture to the students. Wonderful rule of law education class. Deputy director Zhou Ying combined with specific cases and explained in simple terms in the form of pictures and texts. For example, when introducing “How to Prevent Internet Fraud”, she used catchy language to advise students: “There will be no pies in the sky, but only traps in the sky; don’t click on unfamiliar links, and keep personal information confidential; Wait for the money and ask your parents for help.” When enumerating the dangers of drugs, she pointed out that people who become addicted quickly will be ruined, friends will be lost when drugs come and go, and families will lose their wealth.

The lecture also set up an interactive exchange session. The students asked the vice president of legal system for advice. The deputy director Zhou Ying patiently and meticulously answered the questions raised by the students, helping the students to solve their doubts.

Cultivate morality, abide by discipline and law, and let the flower of youth bloom beautifully. This publicity and education activity enabled the students to further understand the truth that “only by consciously abiding by the law can we grow up healthily and smoothly and have a benign development”.