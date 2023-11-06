Youth Takes Center Stage: The First National Student (Youth) Games Open in Nanning

Nanning, November 5 – The first National Student (Youth) Games opened in Nanning, Guangxi, with over 20,000 young athletes striving for success and chasing their dreams. This event, which combines the City Games, Youth Games, and Student Games, is an important measure to promote youth and school sports in the new era and cultivate competitive sports talent.

The Youth League competitions have been ongoing since July, showcasing the enthusiasm and high morale of young athletes. Many athletes have already made their mark in international and domestic competitions, with some even participating in the Chengdu Universiade and Hangzhou Asian Games. The games provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and set their sights on future championships.

The volunteers, known as the “Little Green Mango,” have contributed silently to the success of the Youth Games. Over 16,500 volunteers from 32 universities in Guangxi have dedicated their time and effort to ensure the smooth progress of the event. Volunteer Huang Jiaqin expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the Youth Games, calling it a precious memory in her college life.

Guangxi, as the host of the Youth Games, aims to promote sports development in the region and benefit more cities and towns. The Santang Sports Training and Competition Base in Nanning is one of the newly built venues for the games. It serves not only as a competition venue but also as a training facility for national and local teams, as well as a sports and leisure space for the surrounding community.

With a total of 48 competition venues, most of which have been renovated and refurbished, the Youth Games have revitalized sports facilities in various areas. In Beihai, the construction of football parks and national water sports bases is accelerating, contributing to the integration of sports and tourism. The Guposhan Football Base in Hezhou City is another example of the transformation of abandoned areas into vibrant sports facilities.

The Youth Games also serve as a platform to promote physical exercise among young people. Nanning No. 17 Middle School, for example, has a women’s football team that is nurturing promising players who will bear the hope of revitalizing the Guangxi women’s football team. The event aims to create a stronger atmosphere for young people to engage in physical exercise and promote the development of campus sports activities.

Overall, the first National Student (Youth) Games in Nanning represents a significant step towards the promotion of youth sports, the cultivation of talent, and the development of a powerful generation in China. The event showcases the energy and enthusiasm of young athletes and emphasizes the importance of physical fitness and sports in education.

