Youth Week ends with job fair

At the end of the Youth Week of the SENA Risaralda Section, a labor marathon was held, promoted by the Public Employment Agency, with the participation of more than 100 people in both Pereira and Santa Rosa de Cabal. There, 729 vacancies were offered in business consulting, cabinetmaking, carpentry, among others.

However, for people who could not attend this event, Aldubith Fernando Ramirez, coordinator of the Public Employment Agency, extended them so that they could review the different regional, national and international vacancies that are being offered on the website. from the agency:

“I invite you to see the opportunities, SENA is not just training, it is also for people who are looking for a job to apply for those possible vacancies and we help them find the profiles they require.”

