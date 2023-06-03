Youtube changes policy against disinformation | Current America | DW

Two years after the declared intention to combat misinformation in connection with the US presidential election, the online platform Youtube announced a departure from their previous guidelines. The video platform, which belongs to the Google group Alphabet, will “no longer remove content that makes false claims about widespread fraud, errors or glitches in the Presidential Election 2020 and other past US elections,” the company said in a blog post.

“Two years, tens of thousands of videos removed, and an election term later, we realized it was time to re-evaluate the impact of these policies in today’s changed landscape,” the company explained its move. While removing the content curbs “some misinformation,” it may also have “the unintended effect of restricting political expression.”

“For a functioning democratic society”

However, the ability to openly discuss political ideas, even when they are controversial or based on unproven assumptions, is “central to a functioning democratic society – especially in the midst of election season,” it said.

The updated policy is effective immediately. Other rules, however, are apparently to remain in place, including the ban on content that could mislead voters or tempt people to disrupt democratic processes.

“Increasingly polarized political landscape”

The measure was immediately met with criticism. The independent organization Free Press asked YouTube to withdraw the “dangerous decision” immediately. The online platform is “completely wrong” in its justification in favor of freedom of expression. Rather, hatred and misinformation threatened “our democracy” in an increasingly polarized political landscape.

YouTube was “one of the last major online platforms” with a policy to curb misinformation about the 2020 election, the left-wing organization Media Matters also criticized the move. The company is letting “people like (ex-president, editor’s note) Donald Trump and his agents a free hand to continue spreading lies about the 2020 election without consequences”.

The political debates in the USA are characterized by divisive rhetoric, an aggressive tone and, in some cases, disinformation. A number of US tech giants are therefore concerned with the question of how misinformation can be combated without restricting freedom of expression.

The next presidential election is scheduled for November 2024. The primaries begin in February. The Republican primary winner will challenge incumbent Democratic Party incumbent Biden, who is running for re-election. Trump has also already announced his candidacy on the part of the Republicans.

“They can run, but they can’t hide”

A week ago, EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton announced that the short message service Twitter no longer bound by an EU code of conduct on countering disinformation that the company previously supported. Breton explained on his own Twitter account that the commitments still stand: “They can run, but they can’t hide.”

The European Union’s Code of Conduct provides for regular progress reports from digital companies, which must provide data on lost advertising revenue as a result of rejected political ads.

After Tesla boss bought Twitter Elon Musk the post of head of department for security and integrity of the online service is vacant for the second time. Ella Irwin confirmed on Friday that she had quit her job as the content moderator on Twitter. Irwin only took over the post in November from Yoel Roth, who left Twitter with several other senior employees following Musk’s messy takeover.

