Youtubers and content creators will have access to cover plenary sessions

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, confirmed this Monday that starting tomorrow: “All youtubers and content generators on social networks are invited to the Legislative Assembly”, where they will cover the ordinary and extraordinary plenary sessions.

According to the deputy, in this way they will be able to directly inform our population, both those who live here in the country and our brothers in the diaspora.

“The right to be informed and to inform is not the power of media companies,” said the legislator.

Likewise, Castro recalled that recently the legislature has enabled a communications room, where they will provide coverage to the plenary sessions, so they can work comfortably. “It has adequate furniture, internet, water, coffee, among others,” he explained.

In addition, content creators are invited to press conferences and be located in suitable areas to capture the best images.

“We believe in the right to report with objectivity and dignity. Always with respect to the security and protocol lines of any State institution, ”said Ernesto Castro.

