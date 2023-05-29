YSK Chairman: We will discuss the files for the final results of the deputy

Chairman of the Supreme Board of Elections Ahmet Yener said that the appeal files will be discussed today for the final results of the parliamentary election held on 14 May.

The statement of YSK Chairman Ahmet Yener is as follows:

“For the final results of the MP, it is possible to discuss the files that received extraordinary objections today and say something according to the fate of the files. Let’s say today or tomorrow.”

