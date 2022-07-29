Original title: Yu Jinfu went to the Yangjiang Detachment of the Armed Police to carry out the “August 1st” condolences activities to continuously consolidate and develop the good situation of military-government, military-civilian unity

As the “August 1st” Army Day is approaching, on July 27, Yu Jinfu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, led a condolence group to the Yangjiang Detachment of the Armed Police to congratulate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, and to discuss the situation between the army and the people. , and on behalf of the municipal party committee and government and the people of the whole city, I would like to extend holiday congratulations and sincere condolences to all officers and soldiers of the Yangjiang Detachment of the Armed Police.

Yu Jinfu visited the armed police equipment display, sent condolences to the armed police officers and soldiers, and had a discussion with representatives of the armed police officers and soldiers. Yu Jinfu said that in recent years, the Yangjiang Detachment of the Armed Police has fully implemented Xi Jinping’s thought of strengthening the military, and thoroughly implemented the requirements of “obeying the party’s command, being able to win battles, and having a good style of work”. The construction of Yangjiang has successfully completed important tasks such as joint logistics patrols, fighting mountain fires, and emergency rescue, fully demonstrating the spiritual outlook of the division of civilization, the division of might, and the division of victory, and has made great contributions to maintaining social stability in Yangjiang and ensuring people live and work in peace and contentment. contribute.

Yu Jinfu pointed out that this year is the year of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is of great responsibility and significance to maintain the security and stability of the overall social situation. At present, the whole city is thoroughly implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches and important instructions to Guangdong, and in accordance with the deployment requirements of the 13th Provincial Party Congress and the 8th Municipal Party Congress, the “123+N” work of the Municipal Party Committee is being solidly promoted. Arrange and coordinate the promotion of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and accelerate the construction of an important strategic fulcrum of the coastal economic belt, a modern coastal city that is livable, business-friendly, and travel-friendly, and welcomes the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with excellent results. It is hoped that the officers and soldiers of the Yangjiang Detachment of the Armed Police will continue to carry forward the fine tradition of fearless and selfless dedication, further strengthen the party building, bravely undertake the mission of strengthening the army, strengthen the joint construction of the army and the locality, and actively care, support and participate in the economic and social construction of Yangjiang, and maintain Yangjiang The stable and healthy economic environment, the social environment of Guotai and the people’s security, and the upright political environment will make new contributions and make new achievements. The Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government will, as always, support the construction of the Yangjiang Detachment of the Armed Police, focus on the urgent need for reform, the urgent need for war preparations, and the eagerness of officers and soldiers to help the troops solve their problems with heart and emotion, fully implement various dual support, preferential care and placement policies, and focus on improving the sense of acquisition and happiness of the military and their families. , and constantly consolidate and develop the good situation of military-government-military-civilian unity.

City leader Fang Xiaoyong participated in the condolences.

