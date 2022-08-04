Yu Minhong revealed that the annual income of New Oriental anchors is 200,000 to 300,000: frankly speaking, we have never done anything wrong

In the closing speech of the 2022 Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum Tianjin Summit, Yu Minhong, chairman of New Oriental Education Technology Group, said that when the anchors selected by the East were teachers, their annual income exceeded one million at the highest, and now they are anchors.

In Yu Minhong’s opinion, although the salary has been reduced, everyone is still willing to work together. He believes that team spirit is very important. The important reason for New Oriental’s achievements is that the team members are not scattered, the soul is not scattered, and if someone is there, it is easy to handle.。

According to Yu Minhong, New Oriental has spent nearly 20 billion since last year, refunding tuition fees and employee severance pay, but it did not bring too much danger, because there is still money in the account; jumped.

In this regard, some netizens said that these live broadcasts are actually worthy of higher compensation. Some netizens said that they did not leave even if their wages were reduced. Perhaps it was not simply for making money, but with a feeling.

Some netizens said that in this environment, the annual salary of 200,000 to 300,000 yuan is not bad, and it is good that New Oriental can insist on this.

In addition, Yu Minhong also said that whether it is a person or a deed, the bottom-line value thinking must be preserved. Don’t do things that deceive, deceive the people, or dishonest, and don’t do things that poison the people.

Otherwise, the people will turn over the old accounts, and you probably won’t have any chance to turn the tables. “I am very fortunate that New Oriental has basically never done anything wrong in the past 30 years.case. ”

If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology Responsible editor: Xpressarticle error correction

Hashtags: Yu Minhong New Oriental New Oriental Online Anchor