twoWe must face up to ourselves and make up for our weaknesses. Adhere to the problem orientation, focus on solving the shortcomings of Kaiping’s “three rural areas”, continue to promote rural construction, and focus on improving the living environment. Based on the superior resources of each town, accelerate the layout of the modern agricultural development pattern centered on the four characteristic and advantageous agricultural industries of Magang goose, tea, poultry eggs, and rice, solidly promote the integrated development of the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries in rural areas, and promote the development and growth of the county economy. Consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation. Fully tap the potential of the industry, promote the high-quality development of the prepared vegetable industry, and promote the construction of provincial and municipal modern agricultural industrial parks. At the same time, cadres in the agricultural and rural system must strengthen their studies, put pressure on themselves, and continuously enhance their sense of responsibility and mission. It is necessary to improve the level of ability to ensure that agricultural and rural work is implemented in detail.