At the symposium, the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs focused on the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns, and thousands of villages”, focusing on the city’s food security, the development of agricultural industries, the construction of livable and industrial and beautiful villages, the development of refined agricultural services, and the deepening of comprehensive rural reforms. Report on work status.
Yu Zhonghua fully affirmed the achievements of the city’s agricultural and rural departments in comprehensively promoting rural revitalization, and put forward three requirements for the next step.
oneRaise awareness and seize opportunities. Deeply understand that vigorously implementing the “Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns, and Thousands of Villages High-Quality Development Project” is an important starting point for comprehensively promoting the coordinated development of urban and rural areas and rural revitalization, adhere to the goal orientation, and make every effort to build a national rural revitalization demonstration county and a “World Heritage Site of Yimei Overseas Chinese Township” Charm” Rural Revitalization Demonstration Belt.
twoWe must face up to ourselves and make up for our weaknesses. Adhere to the problem orientation, focus on solving the shortcomings of Kaiping’s “three rural areas”, continue to promote rural construction, and focus on improving the living environment. Based on the superior resources of each town, accelerate the layout of the modern agricultural development pattern centered on the four characteristic and advantageous agricultural industries of Magang goose, tea, poultry eggs, and rice, solidly promote the integrated development of the primary, secondary, and tertiary industries in rural areas, and promote the development and growth of the county economy. Consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation. Fully tap the potential of the industry, promote the high-quality development of the prepared vegetable industry, and promote the construction of provincial and municipal modern agricultural industrial parks. At the same time, cadres in the agricultural and rural system must strengthen their studies, put pressure on themselves, and continuously enhance their sense of responsibility and mission. It is necessary to improve the level of ability to ensure that agricultural and rural work is implemented in detail.
threeWe must pay close attention to implementation and strive for demonstration. Do a good job of key work tasks, manage and refine work tasks in a “list-style” manner, and achieve an overview. Seize the time node, clarify the goals and tasks, fully mobilize the power, and promote the high-quality and efficient development of various phased tasks. Strengthen overall planning and coordination, integrate resources, form a joint force, and solidly promote the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages”. Do a good job in the construction of work style, strengthen organizational guarantees, cultivate backbone forces, continuously improve work execution and work efficiency, and contribute to the promotion of high-quality agricultural and rural development in Kaiping City.