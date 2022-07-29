On July 21, Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, went to the naval organs of the Ningbo Eastern Theater to visit and condolence the officers and soldiers of the troops, to learn about the establishment, construction and development of the navy in the Eastern Theater, and to have a discussion with the officers and soldiers.Photo by reporter Hu Yuanyong

Yuan Jiajun and Wang Hao condolences to the martyrs and representatives of retired soldiers of the troops stationed in Zhejiang on the eve of “August 1”

A new chapter in the development of military and civilian fish and water, conspiracy and mutual support

Zhejiang Online, July 29 (Reporter Liu Leping Yu Qin)On the occasion of the “August 1st” Army Day, provincial leaders Yuan Jiajun, Wang Hao and others led a condolence delegation to visit the troops stationed in Zhejiang, their martyrs, and retired soldiers, and condolences to all officers and soldiers of the troops stationed in Zhejiang and retired cadres and relocated soldiers of the provincial army. Veterans, disabled revolutionary soldiers, military martyrs, and militia reservists extended holiday greetings and thanked them for their contributions to the economic and social development of Zhejiang.

On July 21, Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, went to Ningbo to visit and condolences to the wealthy families of active soldiers.Photo by reporter Hu Yuanyong

On July 21, Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, accompanied by Peng Jiaxue, Chen Yijun, and Wang Wenxu, visited and expressed condolences to representatives of military members and retired soldiers of the Eastern Theater Command in Ningbo. In the naval office of the Eastern Theater Command, Yuan Jiajun visited the Military History Museum to learn about the establishment, construction and development of the Navy in the Eastern Theater Command, and discussed with officers and soldiers. After introducing the new progress made in Zhejiang’s economic and social development, Yuan Jiajun said that over the years, Zhejiang has been grateful for its progress and wonderful changes, and it is inseparable from the active participation and strong support of the navy of the Eastern Theater Command. It is our unshirkable political responsibility to support the modernization of national defense and the armed forces. The Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government will thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on strengthening the military and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the double support work, and promote the Zhejiang double support work and the work of retired soldiers to continue to write a new chapter. It is also hoped that the navy of the Eastern Theater Command will continue to actively support the local economy. Social development, help Zhejiang to promote the “two first”. Yuan Jiajun and his entourage also visited the family of the active soldier Yinshi and the retired soldier Xin Dinghong’s family successively, expressing condolences to them and sending condolences. “How is your health?” “Is your child’s employment fulfilled?” Everywhere he went, he inquired about the life and health of family members in detail, and told them to take care of their health. Create a better life with your hands. Yuan Jiajun also asked the local party committee and government to implement various preferential care policies, try their best to help them solve their problems, and send the care of the party and the government to their hearts.

On July 29, Governor Wang Hao came to the provincial military region to express his condolences to the officers and soldiers of the army and expressed his gratitude to the officers and soldiers who have made important contributions to the economic and social development of Zhejiang for a long time.Photo by Wu Fenglin

On the 29th, Governor Wang Hao, Wang Wenxu and Liu Xin came to the provincial military region to express condolences to the officers and soldiers of the troops. Contributions are appreciated. Wang Hao said that since the beginning of this year, Zhejiang has withstood the challenges and shocks that exceeded expectations, and promoted the acceleration of economic recovery and improvement of quality, which is inseparable from the strong support of the troops stationed in Zhejiang. It is hoped that the officers and soldiers will resolutely follow the command of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, resolutely implement Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, and always maintain the heroic character of the people’s children and soldiers. “Two first” provides a strong guarantee. Zhejiang will, as always, support the construction of the support force, promote the high-quality development of the deep integration of the military and civilians, and jointly compose a new chapter of dual support and joint construction. Xia Junyou, commander of the provincial military region, said that he would do a better job and make greater contributions to the reform and development of Zhejiang. Wang Hao also visited and expressed condolences to Xu Xin, family members of active servicemen, and retired soldiers Qi Jiwang and Jiang Shumei, and asked the locals to help them solve their practical difficulties and do a good job of supporting the military and their families with more considerate services.

On July 29, Governor Wang Hao visited the families of retired soldiers Qi Jiwang and Jiang Shumei in Hangzhou.Photo by reporter Yu Qin