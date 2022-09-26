On the morning of September 26, the regular work meeting of the province’s economic stabilization and quality improvement was held in Hangzhou.Photo by reporter Hu Yuanyong

Zhejiang Online, September 26 (Reporter Liu Leping Yu Qin)On the morning of the 26th, the regular meeting of the province’s economic stability and quality improvement was held in Hangzhou. Yuan Jiajun, secretary of the provincial party committee, emphasized at the meeting that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on the “three major events”, and thoroughly study and implement the tenth provincial committee. The spirit of the fifth party congress, faithfully implement the “eight-eight strategy”, make steady progress and improve quality, eliminate risks and security, shape changes, firmly do one’s own affairs, ensure that the economy operates within a reasonable range, and make every effort to create a stable and healthy economic environment, A clean political environment and a social environment of national peace and security have met the party’s 20 victories with practical results.

Wang Hao, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor, presided over the meeting, and Huang Jianfa and other leaders at or above the deputy provincial level attended. The person in charge of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission informed the economic operation, and listed the city and county (city, district) indicators. The secretary-general of the provincial government reported on the provincial government’s efforts to stabilize the overall economic market supervision and service, and the relevant leading units reported in writing the progress of the tackling action. Hangzhou City, Quzhou City, Zhenhai District, and Pingyang County made exchange speeches. The meeting clarified the goals for October.

Yuan Jiajun fully affirmed the achievements of the past month, and deeply analyzed the current economic operation problems and the shortcomings of the tackling actions. He emphasized the need to strengthen confidence, stay sober, face contradictions, further enhance risk awareness, tighten and compact responsibilities layer by layer, and ask for reform measures. , Rely on the grassroots to add vitality, cultivate the true ability of counter-cyclical adjustment, improve the hard power of the big test, accurately solve difficulties, and strive to be the first.

Yuan Jiajun emphasized that we must make every effort to build anti-epidemic dams, implement various prevention and control measures during and after the National Day, improve the scientific and precise level of prevention and control, and firmly guard the “small door”. It is necessary to make every effort to promote the accelerated recovery of the service industry, pay close attention to the service industry’s relief, key industries and project construction. It is necessary to make every effort to promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market, and to regulate and control it accurately; to innovate policies to resolve risks. We must make every effort to stabilize enterprises and strengthen their main bodies, reduce costs and reduce burdens to stabilize enterprises, improve service quality to help enterprises, and integrate and develop strong enterprises. We must make every effort to smooth and stabilize industries, keep an eye on major cities and counties, help key industries, and smooth key links. We should make every effort to expand the optimal structure of investment, strengthen the early stage of projects, speed up the promotion of projects, and increase investment incentives. We must make every effort to stabilize foreign trade, stabilize foreign investment and promote consumption, make every effort to promote the integration and implementation of policies, and make every effort to optimize the guarantee of factors. We must make every effort to stabilize employment and benefit people’s livelihood, deepen employment assistance for key groups, improve the emergency control mechanism for important livelihood commodities, and resolutely win the battle against risks and security.

Wang Hao emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the goals and tasks of the tough operation in October, focus on the key targets, focus on the stuck points, and focus on the nodes to find the right medicine, and continue to consolidate the momentum of economic recovery. It is necessary to well undertake and implement the national package of policies to stabilize the economy, actively seek financial policy support such as policy-based development financial instruments, strengthen project planning, consolidate preliminary work, speed up construction progress, and strive to create more physical workloads. It is necessary to pay close attention to the normalized epidemic prevention and control, in-depth investigation of problems, fill in shortcomings and loopholes, eliminate blind spots and blind spots, resolutely build a strong external defense input barrier, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing a large-scale rebound of the epidemic.

The meeting will be held in the form of video conference to all cities, counties (cities, districts), and the heads of relevant provincial departments will participate in the main venue.