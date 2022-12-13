Yuan Jiajun emphasized in the city’s video conference on epidemic prevention and control

Actively respond to precise policy

Focus on prevention of severe disease, strong ability to control risks and promote development

Hu Henghua arranged for Zhang Xuan to attend

On the afternoon of December 13, the city’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work video conference was held, and Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Yuan Jiajun emphasized that it is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and instructions and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, fully understand the new stage, new situation and new requirements, scientific research and judgment, active response, proactive actions, and precise policy implementation, focusing on preventing severe diseases and strengthening the capabilities, control risks, promote development, and better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.

Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, reported the city’s epidemic prevention and control work and recent key work arrangements. Zhang Xuan, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and relevant city leaders attended. Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, presided over the meeting.

Yuan Jiajun pointed out in his speech that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our city is generally stable and orderly, and the prevention and control work has achieved phased results, but at the same time it is also facing many new situations and new problems.

We must keep a clear head, further unify our thinking and understanding, adhere to problem orientation and bottom-line thinking, do high-quality quantitative analysis and comprehensive research and judgment, scientifically and accurately implement ten optimization measures, and constantly seek to prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and develop. Safe multi-objective balancing.

We must focus on the prevention of severe illnesses, take the prevention of severe illnesses and critical illnesses as the most important goal of the current epidemic prevention and control, allocate enough intensive care beds, facilities and equipment, and sufficient medical staff, make good use of traditional Chinese medicine, and resolutely control the rate of severe illnesses to a minimum.

It is necessary to focus on strengthening capabilities, coordinate various resources as needed, rationally allocate resources, strengthen the construction of fever clinics, coordinate the construction of beds, increase vaccination coverage of the elderly, and effectively enhance medical treatment capabilities.

We must focus on risk control, prevent the risk of a rebound in the scale of the epidemic from running out of medical resources, and also guard against public opinion risks and epidemic-related safety risks, and resolutely stop behaviors that disrupt the order of epidemic prevention.

It is necessary to focus on promoting development and intensify efforts to regulate economic operations. All departments and districts and counties must take the initiative and act actively, and study measures to promote the overall improvement of economic and social operations.

Yuan Jiajun emphasized that the “New Ten Rules” must be implemented in place without losing shape.

It is necessary to do a good job in the prevention and control of key groups and key areas, find out the basics of key groups such as the elderly, build a solid immune barrier, strengthen the prevention and control of key institutions and rural areas, ensure the basic needs of the people to purchase medicines, effectively optimize nucleic acid testing, and normalize the epidemic situation. The work of prevention and control has been done solidly.

It is necessary to strengthen medical capacity building, improve the treatment system, improve treatment capabilities, strengthen the preparation of medical treatment resources, strengthen classified diagnosis and treatment, concentrate efforts to speed up the construction of medical treatment capabilities, study some effective mechanisms and methods, and make comprehensive response preparations.

It is necessary to strengthen the guidance of public opinion, improve the “three emotions” linkage mechanism, release authoritative information in a timely manner, use forces at all levels to do a good job of publicity and guidance, crack down on Internet rumors in accordance with the law, stimulate the positive energy of social epidemic prevention, and form a good atmosphere of concerted epidemic prevention.

It is necessary to promote the recovery of economic growth, focus on promoting the full production of industries, focus on expanding investment in projects, promote consumption and stabilize foreign trade, stabilize enterprises and strengthen the main body, and do everything possible to keep the economic operation within a reasonable range.

It is necessary to maintain social security and stability, establish a bottom-line thinking, keep an eye on weak links, maintain the order of the epidemic, strengthen social security prevention and control, pay close attention to safe production, and maintain social harmony and stability.

To further strengthen organizational leadership, all departments at all levels must always maintain a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, and tighten the “quartet responsibility”. All districts and counties must take the initiative to optimize command and dispatch, strengthen epidemic analysis and judgment, and do a good job in risk prediction and early warning , Strengthen the guidance and supervision and inspection of the grassroots.

We must pay attention to practical work, advocate immediate action, speed up the pace of work, do a good job in professional training, improve grassroots combat capabilities, improve community service capabilities, and take the initiative to do a good job in serving the masses.

Hu Henghua pointed out that the prevention and control of the epidemic has entered a new stage, and the prevention and control work is facing new situations and new tasks. It is necessary to optimize the epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, conscientiously implement the “New Ten Rules”, prevent and control according to the law, implement scientific policies, strengthen the preparation of medical treatment resources, improve the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment plan, ensure the guarantee of medical supplies such as medicines, speed up vaccination of the elderly, and strengthen nursing homes. We will ensure the smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control and the smooth transition of prevention and control measures.

It is necessary to speed up the resumption of work and production, promote industrial production to full capacity, fully restore popularity and business atmosphere, speed up the construction progress of major projects, do a solid job in helping enterprises to bail out, restore normal production and living order in an orderly manner as soon as possible, ensure production capacity, operation, Make up for losses, strive to achieve the best results this year, and lay a solid foundation for the start of next year.

It is necessary to do a good job in various tasks at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, do a good job in safety production without any relaxation, do a solid and effective job in ensuring people’s livelihood, and earnestly maintain the overall social stability.

The meeting was held in districts and counties in the form of video conference, and responsible comrades of relevant municipal departments participated in the meeting at the main venue. Districts and counties, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, Wansheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, and the Municipal Education Commission, Municipal Health and Health Commission, and Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission set up branch venues.