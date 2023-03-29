▲On the morning of March 29, in Zhongliangshan Mine Park, Jiulongpo District, Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, and Tang Fangyu, Chairman of the CPPCC, participated in the voluntary tree planting activity.Photo by reporter Su Si/Visual Chongqing

Yuan Jiajun, Hu Henghua and Tang Fangyu participated in voluntary tree planting

Make the land and mountains of Bayu greener, water clearer, and the environment more beautiful

Caring for nature will add new greenery and jointly build a beautiful new Chongqing. On the morning of March 29, Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Tang Fangyu, Chairman of the CPPCC, and other city leaders came to Zhongliangshan Mine Park in Jiulongpo District to participate in voluntary tree planting activities. Add new green.

The spring breeze blows the green branches, and it is time to plant trees. At about 9:30, Yuan Jiajun, Hu Henghua, Tang Fangyu and others arrived at the tree planting site. First, they learned about the city’s land afforestation and the construction of the “Green Hills on both sides of the Strait Thousand Li Forest Belt”, the implementation of the forest chief system, and the construction of the Zhongliangshan Green Corridor. They carefully asked about the forest coverage rate, Forest farmers’ income, etc. Then, in groups of three or five, everyone got busy with shovels and buckets, and devoted themselves to afforestation. Yuan Jiajun and others wielded shovels to dig holes, help seedlings to cultivate soil, lift water to irrigate, level and step on the ground… Together they planted 6 local saplings suitable for growth, including camellia, crabapple, and red plum. Looking around, in the warm spring breeze, the newly planted saplings are standing upright and full of vitality. While planting trees, Yuan Jiajun told the relevant departments to do a good job in forest management and protection, effectively improve the survival rate of tree planting, let the young saplings grow vigorously, and make the mountains of Bayu more green, the water clearer, and the environment more beautiful. Yuan Jiajun pointed out that it is necessary to deeply practice Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, firmly establish the concept that green water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, solidly carry out voluntary tree planting by the whole people, continuously improve the level of land greening and urban and rural greening and beautification, build an important ecological barrier in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, and speed up the construction of beautiful mountains and rivers. beautiful place.

It is understood that since the beginning of this year, the city has actively organized cadres and the masses to carry out afforestation. Up to now, more than 7.8 million people in the city have participated in voluntary tree planting activities, and nearly 26.3 million trees have been planted.

Relevant municipal leaders, heads of relevant member units of the Municipal Greening Committee, representatives of cadres and workers of municipal departments, and representatives of cadres and masses in Jiulongpo District participated.