Yuan Jiajun Hu Henghua Tang Fangyu attended and witnessed the signing of 84 contracted projects with an investment of 285.4 billion yuan_Chongqing Municipal People’s Government Network

On the morning of May 18th, Chongqing Yuelai International Conference Center, the site of the 5th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair, the central-local cooperation and key project signing activities.Photo by reporter Xie Zhiqiang and Zhang Jinhui/Visual Chongqing

On the morning of May 18, the 5th Western China International Investment and Trade Fair (hereinafter referred to as the “Western Fair”) was held at the Chongqing Yuelai International Conference Center.

Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Tang Fangyu, Chairman of the CPPCC, Xu Xianping, Chairman of China South Industries Group Corporation, Zhang Zhongyang, General Manager of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Song Xin, Chairman of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Zhao Xiaochen, chairman of Yanyan Technology Group Co., Ltd., Li Hongfeng, chairman of China Logistics Group Co., Ltd., Li Mingqing, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, and city leaders Chen Mingbo and Luo Lin attended and witnessed the signing together. Vice Mayor Zhang Guozhi presided over.

A total of 84 projects were signed at the signing event, with a contract investment of 285.415 billion yuan. Among them, the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government and China South Industries Group Corporation, China Ocean Shipping Group Co., Ltd., China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd., and China Logistics Group Co., Ltd. 4 central enterprises signed a strategic cooperation agreement. In addition, Sichuan, Hunan and other provinces also had 4 projects signed on the spot of the 5th West-West Trade Fair, with a contract investment of 5.32 billion yuan.

The signed projects of this year’s Western Fair cover the joint construction of advanced manufacturing clusters, joint efforts to build a highland for the digital economy industry in the west, deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, strengthen energy development and utilization, and jointly build a new land-sea channel in the west. Fruitful. The contracted projects closely focus on the direction of key industries in our city, highlight high-quality development, and focus on intelligent networked new energy vehicles, advanced materials, smart equipment, energy, food and agricultural product processing and other fields, with great development potential and strong driving force. Among them, there are 6 10 billion-level projects, 16 5-billion-level projects, and 34 1-billion-level projects. The average investment of a single project is 3.40 billion yuan, which is 840 million yuan higher than the average investment of the previous four West-West Fairs. There are 45 projects invested by central enterprises with a contracted investment of 162.635 billion yuan, 29 projects invested by private enterprises with a contracted investment of 63.34 billion yuan, and 7 projects invested by other state-owned enterprises with a contracted investment of 57.34 billion yuan. The successful signing and landing of these major projects will inject strong impetus into the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modern Chongqing.

Persons in charge of relevant enterprises, relevant districts and counties in Chongqing, and relevant municipal departments participated in the signing activity.