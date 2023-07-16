Yuan Juzheng: Philosophy is of great use to the development of computers

This book is so interesting and so important!

The advent of computers was the biggest shock in my growing up!

I am a philosopher, not a man of science and engineering, so computers are a very difficult thing for me to understand. I don’t even understand, computer, why is it called “computer”?

After reading this book, I suddenly understood that the basic principle of the computer is to continuously simulate the operation process of the human brain.

Although one is a machine and the other is life, in this book, the machine and life are viewed together, and even the two sides of human beings exist in this world.

“Digital Reality” (DR) is the core of understanding the relationship between computers and the human brain, and the key is to convert previous cognition into digital reality.

Our perceptions have always been images of the whole, and we recognize these images by analogy. After tens of thousands of years, we have seen the world this way, and then digitization appeared.

Digitization divides the image into extremely small units, and then uses the simplest 0 yuan 1 to display each unit, and then reproduces the image through the screen.

Therefore, numbers can outperform analogs, mainly because of analog thinking and digital reorganization, and from points to lines, from lines to planes, and from planes to bodies.

At the same time, the tool that makes the computer appear is here! This is set theory, which is the foundation of mathematics. Digitization combines points, lines, surfaces, and volumes from the most basic digits, using set theory.

It is not enough to have set theory alone, it must be an axiomatic set theory. This is a very important concept, because the concept of axiom is the basis of the development system.

Through axiomatic set theory, human life is a system simulated by computers. In the process of developing human cognition into a system, there are three things that are most subversive:

First, all kinds of human cognition can be expressed by sets, and these sets are the elements that make up cognition;

Second, in our general cognition, the motivation of behavior, the complexity of physics, and the development of ideals are all infinite, but in fact they are not infinite, because they can be regarded as different sets;

Third, the digital world is not only dominated by people, but also by human behavior, physics, and ideals. These three elements, like the three basic pigments, can match everything.

This is a clear and great framework for explaining the past, present and future, and this is why the evolution of life is also an important issue for the development of computers.

Therefore, the construction of an objectively existing world view is possible, and it still shows an infinite world, but in fact it is a system established by the axiomatic set theory.

So what role does philosophy play in this?

Frankly, before reading this book, I thought that philosophy played little role in the development of computers. But after reading this book, I found that philosophy plays a very important role in the development of computers.

I want to say two parts:

First of all, although the development of computers has changed our perception of infinity, the perception of finiteness is also a limitation of computers. To gradually break through these limitations, for example, in the development of next-generation computers (such as quantum computers), philosophy needs to trigger the motivation to move forward.

Secondly, philosophy is mainly about developing imagination. As this book says, topics including religion and mysticism can be discussed, making computers closer to human thinking.

Finally, I want to say that this book involves a lot of scientific cognition and terminology, but they can not prevent us from wanting to understand the greatest contribution of civilization in this era: the computer. Based on the importance of the subject of this book, I solemnly recommend this book to the people of my country.

(The author of this article is Yuan Juzheng, a professor of the Department of Philosophy, National Taiwan University, excerpted from George Towner’s “How Computers Learn to Think? “Digital Reality Theory” to Update the Way Humans Understand Reality”, provided by Eagle Publishing)

further reading

Today’s artificial intelligence is actually not intelligent?

Will machine intelligence endanger humanity?Experts: Clarify Risks and Benefits

Understand how general-purpose memory works in one article

Welcome to subscribe and follow Instagram, Leread e-newsletter

The post Yuan Juzheng: The Great Use of Philosophy for Computer Development appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

