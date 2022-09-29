Original title: Yuanmou found the earliest known gibbon fossil

Paleontologists discovered a small ape fossil from 7 million to 8 million years ago in the Yuanmou Basin of Yunnan, named Yuanmou Little Ape, and proved that this is the earliest known gibbon. The results have been recently published in the international journal “Journal of Human Evolution”.

There are 20 existing species of Gibbons, mainly living in tropical and subtropical regions of Asia. Gibbon fossils are very rare, and most of them are found in caves in South China and Southeast Asia.

Ji Xueping, the project leader and a researcher at the Kunming Institute of Zoology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, introduced that more than 30 years ago, paleontologists had repeatedly discovered tooth fossils representing multiple individuals of the Yuanmou little ape, and the previous research determined it as a small ape. Later, in a field investigation, Ji Xueping accidentally discovered the lower left side bone fossil of Yuanmou little ape. After comparing it with the skull of the living gibbon many times, it was preliminarily confirmed that the specimen belonged to the gibbon.

Afterwards, the research team carried out a high-precision CT scan at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and determined that the facial bone fossil belonged to a juvenile gibbon, aged between 17 and 22 months. According to the ratio of tooth size, Yuanmou little ape is close to the average weight of the present growing gibbon, about 6 kg.

After in-depth research, the morphological features of the teeth and facial bones of the Yuanmou little ape are very similar to those of the living gibbons, especially the crested gibbons, but some tooth features are more primitive. “Although Yuanmou little ape specimens are still relatively rare, the discovery of key materials has finally confirmed that Yuanmou little ape is the most likely direct ancestor of the present gibbons.” Ji Xueping said.

Genetic studies have shown that gibbons diverged from the lineage of the common ancestor of humans and apes between 22 million and 17 million years ago, while the ancestors of crested gibbons diverged about 8 million years ago. “This shows that the molecular evidence is basically consistent with the origin time of the gibbons inferred from the fossil evidence, and the results of paleontological morphology and molecular biology research can confirm each other.” Ji Xueping said.

According to reports, the discovery of Yuanmou little ape fills a gap in the evolutionary history of small apes in East Asia that was not clear before. The achievement was jointly completed by the Kunming Zoological Museum of the Kunming Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the New York University Human Origins Research Center, and the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Reporter Yue Ranran)