[The Epoch Times, January 01, 2023]With the newly bankrupted zero epidemic prevention, the Chinese economy has fallen into the lowest ebb in more than 30 years. In recent years, private enterprises, which have fallen into a chill atmosphere, have once again become the lifeline of the CCP. After Xi Jinping, the leader of the Communist Party of China, shouted the slogan of “supporting private enterprises” at the Central Economic Work Conference, the Communist Party of China has promoted “pro-business” from the central government to the localities, and the official media praised the private economy. However, recently, seven scholars’ articles suggesting how to save private enterprises were quickly removed from the shelves. This rebellious action should allow the industry to further see the CCP’s bad calculations.

Simultaneously with the major turnaround in the epidemic prevention policy, the CCP authorities began to blow warm air on the economy. From December 15 to 16, 2022, Xi Jinping, who had worked in Fujian and Zhejiang, personally announced at the Central Economic Work Conference: “I have always supported private enterprises, and I also worked in places where the private economy is relatively developed.”

Xi also mentioned “equal treatment of state-owned and private enterprises” and “support for the development and growth of the private economy and private enterprises.” Regarding social criticism of the CCP’s so-called “two unwavering”, Xi believes that it is an “incorrect comment” and “must be clear and unequivocal.”

In response to Xi Jinping’s words, seven well-known financial experts in mainland China, Jia Kang, Ren Zeping, Liang Jianzhang, Zhou Haijiang, Yao Jinbo, Guan Qingyou, and Guo Sheng, published a joint article titled “Suggestions on Boosting the Confidence of the Private Economy” on December 25. The article suggested that the government launch substantive measures to boost the confidence of the private economy.

This article was posted by the WeChat public account “Zeping Macro” on the morning of December 25, but it was taken off the shelves in the afternoon. At present, the repost links of the article on some websites in mainland China are no longer open, and only a few self-media are still reposting.

What did the seven scholars’ comments offend the CCP?

The control of propaganda outlets in mainland China has always been strict. In the author’s opinion, the removal of relevant advice articles may have violated the most sensitive item of “false comments on the central government”, which also belongs to the “incorrect comments” in Xi Jinping’s mouth.

The article “Suggestions on Boosting the Confidence of the Private Economy” mentioned some of the CCP’s practices: “From an internal perspective, some policies are one-size-fits-all, overweighted at various levels, and formalism goes to extremes to varying degrees, resulting in the ‘fallacy of synthesis’ and the fallacy of ‘decomposition’ ’; At the same time, some comments on the Internet that negate the market economy and the private economy, creating social antagonism, misleading public opinion, and bringing confusion and even panic to private entrepreneurs.”

The “internal” mentioned in the article actually refers to the party committees and governments at all levels of the CCP. As for the “crying and killing” of the private economy on the Internet, it is actually supported by the government. The most famous incident is Li Guangman, a Mao Zuo writer. In August 2021, he spotted the trend of “common prosperity” and published an article full of cultural revolution atmosphere on self-media, “Everyone can feel that a profound change is underway!” “, cheering for the authorities to purge private enterprises. The article was quickly forwarded collectively by major party media websites.

The above-mentioned articles of the seven scholars demanded that the authorities “justify the name of the private economy”, “justify the name of entrepreneurship”, and “resolutely fight against the erroneous remarks that deny the market economy and the private economy.” The article suggested that several negative examples on the Internet could be pointedly refuted to set the record straight and comfort people’s hearts, and that violations of the law should be severely punished, otherwise “it will be difficult to win the trust of the policy from the people.”

Unlike 2021, which clearly mentioned “common prosperity” and “cut and divide the cake”, this year’s Central Economic Work Conference did not mention “common prosperity”. However, Liu Kun, Minister of Finance of the Communist Party of China, published an article in the party magazine “Study Times” on December 19 after the meeting, talking about “common prosperity”, saying that “it has reached the historical stage of solidly promoting common prosperity” and “all actions follow Xi Jinping Order of the General Secretary”. He also emphasized “promoting state-owned capital and state-owned enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger”, but did not mention support for private enterprises.

Liu Kun’s post is believed to be inspired by high-level officials, and the statement made by his role should be more in line with the original intention of the authorities. In the context of such apparently contradictory high-level voices, it is impossible for the CCP to justify the name of the private economy and entrepreneurs, come forward to attack those who attack private enterprises, and avenge the shame of private enterprises.

The advice articles of the seven scholars also aimed at the Central Economic Work Conference’s “equal treatment of state-owned and private enterprises” and demanded that “enterprises get rid of the theory of origin and obtain equal market status.”

The so-called “removal of family background” is a sensitive point that touches the foundation of the entire CCP regime. The CCP’s so-called “unwavering” slogans, the first is to ensure the development of the public sector of the economy, and the second is to encourage and support the non-public sector of the economy. However, the CCP’s economic system is “adhere to public ownership as the main body”, which determines that state-owned enterprises are “rooted and young”, while private enterprises are different.

The CCP used to refer to private entrepreneurs as national capitalists, but in the past 40 years, the CCP itself has practiced state capitalism, which is essentially elite capitalism. During this period, it was the CCP members and their white gloves who were able to obtain wealth arbitrarily.

In fact, the CCP survives by possessing the people, and the state-owned enterprises it occupies should belong to the people. The CCP has never dared to admit this. Of course, that’s another topic.

After the CCP loosened economic governance, the Chinese private enterprises that have grown up over the past few years have created more than 50% of fiscal revenue; more than 60% of tax revenue; more than 70% of technological innovation; and more than 80% of employment. Accounting for more than 90% of all enterprises. Private enterprises have actually become a powerful hematopoietic body of the CCP. Despite this, the CCP is still worried about those strong private enterprises. In recent years, it has strengthened the monitoring and exclusion of private capital in various fields, and the trend of “state advancement and private retreat” is obvious.

The advice of the seven scholars calls for “effectively protecting the property rights of private enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs.”

In the past few years, the CCP has advocated “common prosperity” in a high-profile manner, and has vigorously purged the private economy. Leading Chinese companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com, and Didi Chuxing have been heavily fined successively, and the fines can easily reach tens of billions of yuan. Of course, these companies have been politically aligned with the CCP for many years, and Tencent has also served as a tool to cooperate with the suppression of human rights.

The more sensational event was the purging of Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba. In October 2020, after Jack Ma publicly criticized the CCP’s regulatory system for stifling innovation, the listing of his subsidiary Ant Group was called off, and Alibaba was fined a record-breaking 18.2 billion yuan. After Ma Yun “disappeared” for a period of time, he appeared in Europe from time to time and was rumored to be living in Japan.

As for the most famous example of entrepreneurs being violated, it is Sun Dawu, a private entrepreneur who was sentenced to 18 years in July 2021. In April 2022, the Hebei Dawu Group founded by Sun Dawu was auctioned off at a low valuation. Dawu Group, whose self-assessed asset value is 10 billion yuan (including 5.1 billion tangible assets), was sold by the Gaobeidian City Court in Hebei Province to Baoding Ruixi Technology Co., Ltd., which was established three days ago, at a low price of 686.1 million yuan.

In general, this article only responds to the slogan put forward by the Central Economic Conference, adding some specific suggestions. However, the article punctured the window paper and tested whether the CCP’s support for private enterprises is false or real, true or false.

The CCP’s calculation of using private enterprises is failing

The CCP obviously does not want people to say that its support for private enterprises is a fake move, so it has to work hard.

After the end of the Central Economic Work Conference, China Central Television (CCTV) recently launched two programs including “News Network” to simultaneously launch interviews with the heads of private enterprises, praising their contributions to China‘s economic development. The “CCTV Financial Review” program has continuously launched programs such as “The Development of the Private Economy is Confident on the Stage”, “Using the Dividends of the Development of the Private Economy” and “From the “Business Craze” to the “Boom of Recruitment” Private Economy Seizes New Opportunities” and other programs.

CCTV’s “News Network” opened up a special topic on private enterprises. Representative private enterprises from Fujian, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Shanghai and other key economic regions made their appearances, including Anta Group, Huilong Yitong, Transfar Group, Chint Group, Ningde Times, Gree Electric Appliances, Tencent, Yuexing Group, etc. .

Under the rule of the CCP, there have always been many private entrepreneurs who kowtow to the party. Some of them are also members of the CCP, and their enterprises will be made by the CCP into models of private enterprises that the party needs. But that doesn’t necessarily make them immune to repression.

The CCP’s zero-clearing policy characterized by strict blockade and control over the past three years has severely damaged the economy and society. Not only can enterprises fail to develop, people have no consumption power, and local finances are also seriously short of money. The situation has endangered the stability of the regime. Now the CCP has to adjust its approach, let go of the direction of epidemic prevention, and at the same time assume a posture of supporting the private economy, stabilize private enterprises and let them produce blood, so that they have blood to send to the party.

However, under the attack of various unfavorable factors, the bosses of domestic private enterprises have long been panicked. The well-known elders such as Ma Yun, Liu Qiangdong, and Pan Shiyi have either retired or left overseas. Other Chinese rich people have also left China in various ways. Over the past year, the outside world has reported a lot in this regard.

At the same time, many wealthy people have changed from fear to anger to resistance to the CCP’s business environment and political environment. The White Paper Movement, which attracted international attention last year, showed the sobriety of the Chinese people, including the wealthy class. The author learned that some wealthy people are very supportive of the white paper movement.

A domestic friend with hundreds of millions of assets planned to leave China on the day Alibaba was fined astronomically in 2021. In the first half of 2022, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other places will be closed. Another friend of mine, a small rich man in Shenzhen, also said that his circle of rich people is discussing leaving China, but the passage is blocked. Many people in his circle have a deep understanding of the evil nature of the Communist Party. Now some of them have successfully “moisturized”.

In Xi Jinping’s 2023 New Year’s message, he said some superficially sounding words, and said that the “long-term fundamentals of the Chinese economy remain unchanged.” But he just draws cakes to satisfy his hunger. However, the central economic work has just finished, and the articles of seven scholars who suggested saving private enterprises were blocked, which means that the CCP’s economic rescue “supporting private enterprises” lies through the help. The private entrepreneurs probably already know what they are doing, and they are planning their way out, and they are no longer willing to be the pawns of the CCP. The CCP’s calculation of relying on private enterprises to save the economy and protect the regime will come to nothing.

