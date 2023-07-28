Yuhang District Leaders Strengthen Military-Civilian Unity through ‘August 1st’ Visit and Condolences

Yuhang District Leaders Visit Military in Preparation for Army Day

In anticipation of the upcoming 96th “August 1st” Army Day, the leaders of Yuhang District have conducted a visit to show their condolences and support to the military. The visit aimed to further promote the development of military-civilian unity in the local area.

Led by Liu Ying, member of the Standing Committee of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Yuhang District Party Committee, the visiting team also included Shen Yu, Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the District CPPCC, and Zhu Hongdan, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee. They demonstrated deep affection and friendship towards the soldiers, as well as fire rescue personnel, during their visit and condolences.

Liu Ying emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing President Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military. She also highlighted the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the work of double support. Liu Ying urged the district to actively promote the common development of the military and local residents, and to further integrate the military and civilian sectors. In addition, she stressed the need to vigorously promote economic and national defense construction, thus consolidating and developing the existing good situation of military-government military-civilian unity.

The visit was attended by district leaders Wang Jianping, Tang Liyu, Ni Weijun, Huangfu Weihua, Shen Hongxiang, Zhu Youqun, Wu Weiqiang, Li Yumei, Zhou Zhongzhong, as well as principals of relevant departments.

During the visit to the Hangzhou garrison area, Liu Ying held a discussion with Zhu Yunzhong, the commander of the garrison area, and expressed heartfelt condolences to the officers and soldiers. She expressed gratitude to the garrison area for its continuous attention and strong support towards the economic and social development of Yuhang. Liu Ying provided an update on the current economic and social development of the district. She emphasized Yuhang’s commitment to implementing the “Eight-Eight Strategy” and advancing the province’s three “No. 1 Projects” and the city’s “two tough battles.” Liu Ying expressed hope that the Hangzhou Garrison District would continue to support and care for Yuhang, providing crucial assistance for economic and social development. Yuhang would remain dedicated to supporting national defense and the army, further solidifying the military-government military-civilian relationship.

Zhu Yunzhong congratulated Yuhang District on its achievements in economic and social development this year. He also expressed gratitude to Yuhang District for its ongoing support and assistance in the modernization of national defense and the army.

Liu Ying and her entourage also visited the People’s Armed Forces Department of the district to express condolences to the officers and soldiers. During the visit, they gained insight into the development of the people’s armed forces and national defense mobilization work in the district. Liu Ying emphasized the necessity for the district’s People’s Armed Forces Department to implement President Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military. She underlined the importance of focusing on serving the overall situation and setting an example, while promoting the construction of the team and national defense reserve forces. Liu Ying encouraged the department to maintain loyalty to the party, excel in their duties, and be prepared for battle. She also urged departments at all levels to fully support the work of ensuring the people’s armed forces, resolving problems, and continuing to create a new situation in Yuhang’s armed forces and national defense mobilization work.

Shen Yu and his entourage visited a certain department of the army, where they extended festive blessings and cordial greetings to the officers and soldiers. Shen Yu took the opportunity to introduce the economic and social development of Yuhang District to the head of the army. He expressed heartfelt thanks to the army for its continuous and active support towards the local construction of Yuhang. Shen Yu emphasized the deep connection between the army and the local area, highlighting their shared experiences in emergency response, rescue, and disaster relief. He expressed Yuhang District’s commitment to supporting the construction of the troops and strengthening the bond between the military and the local community. Shen Yu hoped for continued communication and support between the army and Yuhang, which would contribute to high-quality economic development, social harmony, and stability.

Zhu Hongdan and his entourage also visited a certain department of the army where they engaged in a friendly discussion with the officers and soldiers. They learned more about army construction, the training of officers and soldiers, and other related matters. Zhu Hongdan briefly introduced the economic and social development of Yuhang District and expressed sincere gratitude for the army’s ongoing support and assistance in both safe construction and economic and social development in Yuhang. Zhu Hongdan paid tribute to the firefighters of the Hangzhou Fire Rescue Detachment, acknowledging their dedication and long-term service on the front lines of emergency rescue.

Leaders from other districts also visited the Hangzhou Detachment of the Armed Police and the District Fire Rescue Brigade to express condolences to the soldiers. They emphasized the importance of mutual support and joint construction, highlighting the deep bond and shared responsibility between the military and local sectors.

The visit by Yuhang District leaders to the military ahead of Army Day serves to strengthen military-civilian unity and promote cooperation between the military and the local community in various areas. It also underscores the commitment of Yuhang District to the modernization of national defense and the army.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

