Yuleida Manosalva Rodríguez, 45, was found dead in a house in the El Prado neighborhood of Valledupar. Her discovery was made by her relatives who, noticing that since last Thursday they had no information about her, decided to go to her house this Saturday, February 11, and found her lifeless.

The causes of death are yet to be established, taking into account that the body was in a state of decomposition and it was not possible to verify if it had signs of violence, according to the authorities’ report.

The corpse was lying on the floor of the room where he slept.

However, it transpired that the main suspect in the death would allegedly be his sentimental partner who is missing.

Yuleida was a native of the township of Media Luna belonging to the municipality of San Diego, but together with her relatives several years ago they settled in Valledupar. She was also the mother of two minors.

The authorities are investigating this case.

