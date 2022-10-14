On October 13, the reporter learned from the Yulin Municipal Health Commission: From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 12, there were 4 new cases of asymptomatic infections in Yulin City, including 2 cases in Yuyang District, 1 case in Dingbian County, and 1 case in Suiyang District. 1 case in Dexian County. The above-mentioned new cases have been transferred to city-level designated hospitals for isolation and treatment. Since 8:00 on October 13, Yuyang District has designated 4 high-risk areas and 2 medium-risk areas, and areas other than medium- and high-risk areas are low-risk areas.

“Since the outbreak of this round of the epidemic, we have strictly followed the refined governance model at the end of the community of ‘five levels, five chiefs and six members’ services’ to carry out community epidemic prevention and control work.” On the morning of October 13, the third official of Xinminglou Street, Yuyang District Li Xiaoling, secretary of the party branch of the community, introduced that the community has done a good job in orderly assisting epidemic prevention personnel in nucleic acid testing at home, handling community entry and exit certificates for residents, and recruiting volunteers to guard lanes. “In terms of material supply, we also help residents to coordinate in a timely manner. At present, each community has a designated pharmacy and supermarket for supply guarantee, and the supply is provided by a uniformly designated farmers’ market to ensure safety.” Li Xiaoling said.

“We will release the supply of supermarket goods in a timely manner in the WeChat group, and everyone can ask for help online if they need it.” On the afternoon of the 13th, at the China Resources Vanguard Supermarket on Mingzhu Avenue, Yuyang District, shopping guides were instructing citizens to join the online emergency supplies supply WeChat group. Li Quan, general manager of the supermarket, introduced that the supermarket has launched an emergency supply guarantee plan, and the store strictly implements the daily price monitoring system to fully meet the needs of residents in surrounding communities.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Yulin Municipal Health and Health Commission, at present, Yulin City has done a good job of precise control of various regions and places, and implemented classified transfers for passengers from railway stations and airports. All traffic inspection points inspect vehicles for coal transportation and supply guarantees in accordance with normalized epidemic prevention and control measures.(Reporter: Zhang Lejia)