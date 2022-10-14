Home News [Yulin]Keep an eye on community epidemic prevention to ensure people’s lives_Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government
News

[Yulin]Keep an eye on community epidemic prevention to ensure people’s lives_Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government

by admin
[Yulin]Keep an eye on community epidemic prevention to ensure people’s lives_Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government
[Yulin]Keep an eye on community epidemic prevention to ensure people’s lives_Shaanxi Provincial People’s Governmentnews.google.com/favicon.ico”/>news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/common.css”/>news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/common-static.css”/>news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/main.css”/>

time:

2022-10-14 07:06

source:

Shaanxi Daily

news-detail”>

On October 13, the reporter learned from the Yulin Municipal Health Commission: From 0:00 to 24:00 on October 12, there were 4 new cases of asymptomatic infections in Yulin City, including 2 cases in Yuyang District, 1 case in Dingbian County, and 1 case in Suiyang District. 1 case in Dexian County. The above-mentioned new cases have been transferred to city-level designated hospitals for isolation and treatment. Since 8:00 on October 13, Yuyang District has designated 4 high-risk areas and 2 medium-risk areas, and areas other than medium- and high-risk areas are low-risk areas.

“Since the outbreak of this round of the epidemic, we have strictly followed the refined governance model at the end of the community of ‘five levels, five chiefs and six members’ services’ to carry out community epidemic prevention and control work.” On the morning of October 13, the third official of Xinminglou Street, Yuyang District Li Xiaoling, secretary of the party branch of the community, introduced that the community has done a good job in orderly assisting epidemic prevention personnel in nucleic acid testing at home, handling community entry and exit certificates for residents, and recruiting volunteers to guard lanes. “In terms of material supply, we also help residents to coordinate in a timely manner. At present, each community has a designated pharmacy and supermarket for supply guarantee, and the supply is provided by a uniformly designated farmers’ market to ensure safety.” Li Xiaoling said.

See also  Zhong Nanshan, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering-Great doctors love to protect lives-News-Science Net

“We will release the supply of supermarket goods in a timely manner in the WeChat group, and everyone can ask for help online if they need it.” On the afternoon of the 13th, at the China Resources Vanguard Supermarket on Mingzhu Avenue, Yuyang District, shopping guides were instructing citizens to join the online emergency supplies supply WeChat group. Li Quan, general manager of the supermarket, introduced that the supermarket has launched an emergency supply guarantee plan, and the store strictly implements the daily price monitoring system to fully meet the needs of residents in surrounding communities.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Yulin Municipal Health and Health Commission, at present, Yulin City has done a good job of precise control of various regions and places, and implemented classified transfers for passengers from railway stations and airports. All traffic inspection points inspect vehicles for coal transportation and supply guarantees in accordance with normalized epidemic prevention and control measures.(Reporter: Zhang Lejia)

Scan to open the current page on your phone

2255584

Yulin]Keep an eye on community epidemic prevention to ensure people’s lives

181

3

20

Shaanxi Daily

2022-10-14

You may also like

Wu Zunyou: The general policy of “dynamic clearing”...

Ita, for the operational Mef the cancellation of...

Wu Zunyou: New crown sequelae cover a wide...

Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope October 13/19, 2022

Valperga: thefts, broken loves and accusations of stalking...

These “firsts” in the third lesson of “Tiangong...

Brunello Cucinelli: “Guys, cultivate your soul: life is...

Accelerate the improvement of the level of precision...

At least 17 extra majority votes for La...

Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy