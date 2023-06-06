Yulon Nissan’s 20th Anniversary Thanksgiving Feedback Launches “NISSAN Premium Selection and Side Likes” car purchase discount for a limited time

Yulon Nissan celebrates its 20th anniversary! In order to give back to the consumers who have supported NISSAN for a long time with full sincerity, we specially announce that from now until June 30th, we will launch the “NISSAN Premium Selection and Promotion Car Purchase Discount Project” for a limited time. Anyone who purchases NISSAN’s designated imported car ALTIMA during the event period , NEW JUKE and designated domestic cars ALL NEW SENTRA, TIIDA, KICKS, you can enjoy “SHARP Smart and Beautiful AIoT Air Purifier” (model KC-P80T-W) or “first-year C-type car body insurance + free annual license plate combustion Choose one of the two super value gifts (Note 2), and enjoy 20,000 yuan in spare parts, easy payment in flexible installments, unlimited extended warranty for domestic cars 68, and 50,000 yuan in priority for old trade-ins!

Since its launch in November 2018, NISSAN KICKS has won the reputation of “#我开KICKS我私边” from car owners with its youthful and dynamic appearance combined with rich smart safety equipment. It will be launched in October 2022 with a new model. The four major upgrades, “power” and “power”, continue to win the favor of consumers. NISSAN KICKS has sold more than 65,000 units since its launch, and continues to be the sales champion of small cross-border travel. To thank consumers for their love and affirmation of NISSAN KICKS, the NISSAN KICKS Best-selling Champion Appreciation Festival continues. From now until June 30, owners of NISSAN KICKS can enjoy a super-value trade-in price starting from 749,000 yuan, including 16,000 yuan exclusive car purchase discount, combined with a 50,000 yuan old-for-new government subsidy priority program.

NISSAN KICKS has continued to win the sales champion of small cross-border travel. To thank consumers for their love and affirmation, the NISSAN KICKS Best-selling Champion Appreciation Festival will continue.Picture/provided by the operator

Since its establishment in October 2003, Yulon Nissan has been deeply involved in Taiwan for its 20th anniversary. Through the strong R&D and sales strength of Yulon Group, coupled with the long-term cooperative relationship with Nissan Motor, the parent company of technology, it has actively introduced new models and created products that meet the needs of customers. The advantageous vehicle types with regional style push Taiwan’s automobile design strength to the global market. Yulon Nissan is committed to becoming a benchmark enterprise of “product innovation” and “service innovation”, and is committed to providing Taiwanese consumers with high-quality driving experience and considerate services. Upholding the brand spirit of “Technology Nissan Intelligent Mobility for the Future”, it will create a new world of smart mobility and continue to launch High-quality products, strive for the support and love of consumers in Taiwan.

As for the “NISSAN Premium Selection Bian Zan” car purchase discount project launched for a limited time in Yuhuan’s celebration, the “SHARP Smart and Beautiful AIoT Air Purifier” super value premium gift is certified by the British Allergy Association, PM2.5, The bacterial filtration rate reaches 99.9%, and it is equipped with a cloud smart housekeeper, which can automatically analyze and provide the best running status. It also has the GPS remote automatic switch function; the water vitality function is especially suitable for the summer climate in Taiwan. Consumers who stay in air-conditioned rooms for a long time may cause skin damage. The dry environment design allows users to enjoy comfortable and fresh air at any time; “First-year C-type car body insurance + annual license fuel tax exemption ¬” super-valuable gift, “First-year C-type car body insurance” makes it easier for people to drive on the road Guaranteed, “Annual license fuel tax exemption” reduces the burden on car owners. During the event period, the license tax and fuel tax NISSAN will help you pay from the license date to the end of 2023. Save a lot of money in your purse. The car purchase discounts of “NISSAN’s luxury selection and praise” meet the different needs of consumers for car purchases, allowing the public to easily enjoy the unique charm of NISSAN’s high-quality models.

