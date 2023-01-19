The project has a Resolution of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, issued on December 22, 2021.

Due to the serious damages caused by the recurring seizures of the Pan-American highway by indigenous communities, including preventing the passage of tank trucks with gasoline and other essential fuels for the normal functioning of the regional and national economy, causing large losses, in 2019 the The Cauca Chamber of Commerce began to negotiate with the Ministry of Mines and Energy a project for the construction of a polyduct from Yumbo, in the Valley, passing through Popayán and up to San Juan de Pasto, Nariño.

Given the emergency that is currently taking place due to the landslide that blocked a section of the Pan-American Highway, near the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, the polyduct becomes more urgent, since the south of Cauca and the department of Nariño face serious problems due to lack of fuel supply.

About this project, The bell spoke with the executive president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, who, in 2019, set out to find out from the Ministry of Mines and Energy and other State agencies, as well as companies in the sector , about the possibility of looking for an alternative for fuel storage in the region, including a multi-purpose pipeline.

Given the management carried out, the Ministry of Mines and Energy issued the respective resolution for the construction of the polyduct on December 22, 2021, news that was communicated to it by the then vice minister of said portfolio. The work must undergo a process, first of all, to obtain the support of the national private sector, because it is a country project.

August 30, 2022 was the deadline to comment on the request of the Energy, Gas and Fuel Regulation Commission (CREG), an entity attached to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which proposes how the process of elaboration of the project and the corresponding payment.

“In the CREG they informed me that 65 institutions and/or people made comments about the project and that we had to wait for a response. I know from a good source that between January and February the CREG statement should be coming out, in which it is established how the process will be. I am waiting for a meeting at the end of January in Bogotá with Cenitwhich is the subsidiary company of the Ecopetrol Group, dedicated to the transport and logistics of hydrocarbons, in charge of this type of project, then we will know if it has it in its line of work”, commented the president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce.

He added that the fact that Cauca and Nariño are without gasoline, due to the current emergency, is a clear sign that the polyduct must be done. “The project cannot remain in a drawer, its development is urgent, in order to carry out the construction”, emphasized the executive Muñoz Otoya.

It is possible for us, he added, that the investments reach the Valley, “look how the peasants, the transporters, the businessmen, the inhabitants of the area are with the emergency. It is clear that prompt action is required by the Government and other sectors.

We need Cauca to look at it differently

He also indicated that it is necessary for Cauca to be seen differently, that officials from the Defense and Interior ministries not only come at times, as has been happening, given the blockades of the Pan-American Highway by indigenous communities, with the which they negotiate, while strategic investments that make significant changes in the department are left aside, such as the dual carriageway, the Timbío-El Estanquillo bypass, the polyduct, among other projects.

“It is the type of investment that must be made and managed before different government entities, not only attend to emergencies with the Defense and Interior ministries, which are the only ones that have come to Cauca at critical moments due to public order situations. At this moment we are demanding preferential treatment for the productive sector of Cauca that cannot take it anymore, since there have been many difficulties and bankruptcies that it has endured for years as a consequence of strikes and clogging of the Pan-American highway, in addition to the actions of illegal groups that prevent the development of Cauca”, asserted the executive president of the Chamber of Commerce.