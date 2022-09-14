Global Current Affairs

49eKE4PwrAh article Syrian army intercepts and expels illegal U.S. troop convoy in Hasakah province <a data-ail="538003" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49eK97hsgHy article Japanese giant panda “Yongming” celebrates 30th birthday <a data-ail="538003" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49eK96Xda6Q article Russian media: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan exchange fire in border area <a data-ail="538003" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49eJerjhl0X article What a coincidence!Three generations of grandparents joined the army, and the son and father became comrades in the same profession mil.huanqiu.com

49eJbPfOaPX article Yun-20 welcomes, J-20 escorts! mil.huanqiu.com

49eD00LAjZp article Japan’s Defense Minister’s visit to the <a data-ail="538003" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/united-states/" >United States</a> will discuss <a data-ail="538003" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a>-related issues, experts: It will definitely have a negative impact on Sino-Japanese relations oversea.huanqiu.com

49eKe4UQCpk article Three districts in Shanghai upgrade typhoon warning signals <a data-ail="538003" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49eJcYLewyE article Yun-20 welcomes, J-20 escorts!The remains of the ninth batch of volunteer army martyrs are about to return to the motherland <a data-ail="538003" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49eEHLGrJnD article Xi’an CDC issued an important reminder!Emergency tracing notice society.huanqiu.com

49eEDvKKCgM article The “7-minute speech video” of the Secretary of Feixi County Party Committee in Anhui was praised by netizens in the early morning. Local official: Efforts are being made to handle commitments society.huanqiu.com

49dsd4PT3us article Editorial: <a data-ail="538003" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> has never ridden the “tiger’s back” of the Russia-Ukraine conflict opinion.huanqiu.com