After Dade’s bribery storm, the wind farm may also be fined in the near future! Tianfeng New Energy has undertaken the Yunlin Yuneng Phase I and Phase II wind farms from Dade. Because the project has been delayed for more than one and a half years, the Ministry of Economic Affairs is reviewing its application for extension. It is expected that approval will be made after the review is completed in April. refute the resolution. Assuming that the official does not agree to the extension, or does not give the desired number of days of extension, the deposit of 1.9 billion that can be withdrawn may not be enough.

The first and second phases of Yuneng belong to the second phase of offshore wind power potential sites, with a total of 80 wind turbines. It was originally scheduled to be completed in 2020 and 2021. Later, the Ministry of Economic Affairs gave the first phase of the wind farm an extension to June 2021. However, at present, only 16 wind turbines have been completed in the two wind farms, and the completion rate is only one-fifth. It means that until the end of last year, each delay was as long as one and a half years and one year. At present, it is not optimistic that it will be completed in 2023.

In addition to Yunneng, there are also 4 Changhua Southeast Wind Farms of Oros, and Sea Energy Wind Farm of Jiere Energy. A total of 4 wind farms are applying for extension. Because the underwater foundation has been completed in the southeast of Greater Changhua, and the materials are also available, the chances of getting free from penalties are relatively high. Yuneng and Haineng may not be able to pass the test easily.

If the extension has not passed, the developer will first be deducted 8% per month in addition to the performance bond. If the fine is not enough for one year, the developer will purchase power generation according to the “avoidance cost” (the average cost of fossil fuel power generation) of Taipower. , will hit the industry hard. In the third stage, which is the most serious, the right to develop the wind farm will be revoked directly.

According to the allowed capacity of 640,000 watts, the performance bond for the two wind farms is about 1.92 billion. If it cannot be extended, all will be deducted, and even enter the second stage of punishment.

It is understood that Tianfeng proposed to postpone the application until 2024 in one go. Tianfeng did not confirm this, but only said that it has submitted information and data to show that the delay in the project is indeed due to the impact of the epidemic and manpower, which is a force majeure factor allowed in the administrative contract.

An official from the Bureau of Energy of the Ministry of Economic Affairs stated that according to the contract, there must be force majeure and irresponsible reasons before the extension can be granted. This needs to be supported by sufficient evidence, and the extension cannot be extended if the industry wishes. It is expected that a review committee will be held in March or April for deliberation, at which time a decision will be made on whether to grant an extension or how many days to grant a grace period based on evidence.

