[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-hoon = Frontperson and singer-songwriter Kim Yuna of the band ‘Jaurim’ will release her first solo live album after 26 years of debut. On the 26th, according to her agency Interpark Entertainment, Yoona Kim will release her live album ‘There is no happy love’ on the 7th of next month. It has been 6 years and 4 months since her 4th regular album ‘Pain of Others’ was released in 2016. Yuna Kim, who debuted as Jaurim in 1997, started her solo career by singing the OST ‘Spring Days Go’ for the movie ‘Spring Days Go’ released in September 2001. In November of that year, she released her first solo album, ‘Shadow of Your Smile’, and started her solo career in earnest. She drew attention for her auteuristic sensibility of a different color from Jaurim. To commemorate the release of her latest album, Yuna Kim will hold her 6th concert of the same name at Samsung Hall, Ewha Womans University, Seoul, from April 21 to 30. Her solo concert is the first in 3 years since 2019. Tickets for the performance can be reserved through Interpark Ticket from 4:00 pm on the 28th. ◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

