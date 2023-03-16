March 15th is International Consumer Rights Day. On the same day, the “Jincai Lianlianchun Melts in Yunnan” Yunnan Provincial Banking and Insurance Industry 3.15 Consumer Rights Protection Education and Publicity Party kicked off in Kunming.

(The scene of the 3.15 consumer rights protection education publicity party in the banking and insurance industry of Yunnan Province)

In recent years, with the rapid development of my country’s economy and finance, various means of financial fraud have emerged one after another, and financial consumers will fall into the fraud trap of criminals if they are not careful. In the face of constantly iterative and escalating financial fraud methods that are impossible to guard against, protecting the rights and interests of financial consumers is related to the vital interests of the people. It is an important foundation for the sustainable and healthy development of the financial industry, and it is also a key measure to prevent and resolve financial risks and maintain financial stability.

(Citizens watch the “2023 Yunnan Financial Industry 3.15 Consumer Rights Protection Joint Education Publicity Exhibition”)

With the theme of “Building an Honest Consumption Environment and Boosting Financial Consumption Confidence” as the theme, the evening party carefully arranged and produced 13 live programs and 4 video VCRs of “Talking about Risks with Cases”, which fully demonstrated Yunnan’s banking and insurance industry’s practice of people-oriented The central development idea and the fighting spirit of “finance for the people”, the courage to take responsibility, and forge ahead.

“It is the first time in Yunnan to spread financial knowledge in the form of cultural programs and case reviews.” Tao Chun, the director of the show, introduced that the show will be disseminated in the form of poetry recitations, songs and dances, sketches, allegro, sitcoms, and Yunnan opera performances. It is an innovative party with a high degree of professionalism and artistry that popularizes financial knowledge, and at the same time cooperates with case analysis and comments to help consumers improve their financial literacy and risk prevention and control awareness.

The party is divided into four chapters: “Finance for the People”, “Financial Love for the People”, “Financial Benefits for the People”, and “Financial Protection for the People”, focusing on inclusive finance, rural revitalization, preventing illegal agency rights protection, personal customer information protection, fraud prevention, and advocating rationality among young people Consumption, stay away from illegal campus loans, and stay away from illegal fund-raising are created and interpreted on eight major themes. The Yunnan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau conducted authoritative analysis and comments on typical cases in the video VCR link of “Talking about Risks with Cases”.

Zhou Yan, a 62-year-old viewer, said that many programs of this show showed how the elderly are easy to be deceived in financial fraud and illegal fund-raising. Conservation awareness.

“Illegal ‘campus loans’ have been haunting campuses in recent years, and some students who are eager to spend money accidentally fall into the trap of campus loans.” Chen Jianan, a senior student at Yunnan University of Finance and Economics, said after watching the party, The party reminded college students through humorous skits: Youth is not in debt, stay away from campus loans.

Chen Li, a new citizen, said that I learned from the party that the introduction of relevant policies has optimized housing mortgage loan services for new citizens, so that new citizens can also settle in the city. “The bank also launched policies aimed at supporting new citizens’ entrepreneurship, reducing fees and making profits, all of which are very helpful for new citizens like us to take root in the city.”

The party also specially planned the “2023 Yunnan Financial Industry 3.15 Consumer Rights and Interests Protection Joint Education and Publicity Exhibition”, showing the determination and responsibility of Yunnan banking and insurance institutions to serve the people, love the people, benefit the people, and protect the people, and jointly build an honest consumption environment. Boost financial consumer confidence.

The banking and insurance industry in Yunnan Province hopes that by holding the 3.15 party and the education publicity exhibition, financial knowledge will be popularized in a form easily acceptable to the masses, and the financial literacy, financial decision-making ability and risk prevention awareness of financial consumers will be improved.

The party was directed by the Yunnan Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, hosted by Bank of China Yunnan Branch, Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Yunnan Branch, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Kunming Branch, co-organized by 62 banking and insurance institutions in Yunnan Province, and undertaken by China News Service Yunnan Branch. broadcast online.

That night, a total of nearly 1,000 people from the banking industry, insurance industry and citizens watched the offline performance.

(Li Yingqing, reporter from China Daily Yunnan Reporter Station)

[Responsible editor: Cai Donghai]