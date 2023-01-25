Original title: Yunnan becomes the most popular domestic tourist destination during the Spring Festival holiday

On January 24, halfway through the Spring Festival holiday, the national tourism market recovered rapidly. The same journey travel data shows that in the first three days of the Spring Festival holiday this year, domestic hotel bookings increased by 56% year-on-year, scenic spot ticket bookings increased by 79% year-on-year, domestic air ticket bookings increased by 30% year-on-year, and outbound air tickets increased by 218% year-on-year; The most popular domestic tourist destination for the holidays.

According to the same journey travel data, three days before the Spring Festival holiday, hotel bookings in four traditional popular tourist cities in Yunnan, Xishuangbanna, Kunming, Lijiang, and Dali, all increased by more than 5 times year-on-year, and hotel bookings in relatively small tourist destinations such as Pu’er and Baoshan increased. It is more than 10 times.

In this regard, the relevant person in charge of the Tongcheng Research Institute analyzed that Yunnan has a pleasant winter climate and has become a popular choice for people to spend their Spring Festival holidays. On the eve of the Spring Festival this year, the hit TV series “To a Place with Wind” has attracted the attention of more young tourists to travel in Yunnan. More and more post-90s customers are willing to start a trip to filming locations such as film and television dramas and variety shows. .

At the same time, rural tourism around the city continues to heat up during the Spring Festival. The agricultural cultural tourism project “Lindu Nuancun” created by Tongcheng Travel and Hengjing Street in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province also ushered in a peak passenger flow during the Spring Festival. Three days before the holiday, all the B&Bs in Lindu Nuan Village were fully booked, and the B&Bs on the first and second day of the Lunar New Year were sold out a week in advance. In the country house, picking fresh melons and fruits from the farmland, making dumplings and writing Spring Festival couplets with the children has become a new way for parents and children in the city to play the Spring Festival.

In terms of outbound travel, since the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice to resume outbound and group tours on a pilot basis, searches for outbound travel on the same journey platform have increased by 224% month-on-month. Countries such as Thailand and Malaysia that are friendly to Chinese tourists have become the most concerned outbound destinations for Chinese tourists. (Wang Shaofen)

(Editors in charge: Mu Shengyu, Zhu Hongwei)

