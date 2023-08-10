Yunnan Communications Investment Group: Driving Sustainable Development and Modernization in Yunnan

Yunnan Communications Investment Group Pioneering Sustainable Development Actions in Yunnan State-owned Enterprises

Yunnan Communications Investment Group, a major state-owned enterprise in Yunnan province, is taking significant steps towards promoting ESG sustainable development actions. In a recent press conference, the group outlined its plans to further enhance the implementation of various initiatives aimed at improving the province’s transportation system while prioritizing eco-friendly practices and the well-being of its citizens.

The group’s main focus is on the construction of the “11222” work system, which aims to promote coordinated development in the province. This system includes the integration of investment, financing, construction, management, and operation, along with the dual brand leadership of “Cloud Road Pioneer” and “Clean Transactions and Investment”. Furthermore, the group plans to empower digital and technological dual platforms, the channel economy, and the integration of the industry and finance.

Over the past year, Yunnan Communications Investment has played a crucial role in the development of the province’s transportation system. In 2022, the group aims to become the main force, platform, and entity in the construction of the comprehensive transportation system. With over 6,180 kilometers of highways under its operation and management, covering the main skeleton of the province’s expressways, the group has been a pioneer in building a strong transportation province.

In addition to transportation, Yunnan Communications Investment has been actively involved in the development of various projects related to comprehensive transportation. This includes the construction of expressways, greenways, navigation facilities, and water transport projects. The group’s efforts have significantly contributed to the development of comprehensive transportation infrastructure in the province, making it a key player in the investment, financing, construction, management, and operation of transportation projects.

Apart from its focus on transportation, the group has also prioritized strategic planning and industrial layout optimization. This approach has positioned Yunnan Communications Investment as a pioneer in the reform and development of state-owned enterprises. The group aims to strengthen its transformation and upgrading in 2022, focusing on high-quality development and becoming a stronger, better, and bigger state-owned capital. This will further solidify its position as one of the top 500 Chinese enterprises.

To support its transformation and development, the group has implemented the “11222” work system, which encompasses party building, reform, and development. This system includes a series of three-year action plans to highlight the economic construction in various areas, such as the green and beautiful road area economy, cross-border corridors economy, and the digital and real integration economy.

Yunnan Communications Investment has also focused on building a green and beautiful Yunnan. The group has been committed to eco-friendly and low-carbon development, emphasizing the construction of green and beautiful roads. Measures to achieve this goal include building green roads, emphasizing biodiversity, and creating green beauty corridors. The group has established 11 green beauty service areas and developed 236 kilometers of green beauty corridors, serving as practical examples of sustainable trading.

Furthermore, Yunnan Communications Investment actively promotes the integration of cultural and tourism development within the transportation system. The group strives to upgrade and transform service areas, build a comprehensive tourism transportation system, and adopt a “big tourism” work pattern. It also focuses on the application of green energy, such as charging stations, LNG, and distributed photovoltaic power stations, to support the development of the tourism industry.

The group’s dedication to improving the lives of the people is evident in its continuous efforts to optimize road operation and management. Significant investments have been made in daily and special engineering maintenance, ensuring excellent technical conditions for the toll roads. The group has also implemented toll reduction and exemption policies, benefiting both businesses and citizens. Additionally, Yunnan Communications Investment actively participates in the wage payment assessment of migrant workers and facilitates convenience for the people through the establishment of 1,180 electronic toll collection (ETC) service outlets.

Looking ahead, Yunnan Communications Investment Group aims to fully integrate into national strategies and serve the overall development of the province. The group will continue to reform, innovate, and fulfill its social responsibilities as a state-owned enterprise. By doing so, it seeks to be at the forefront of transportation in the new era, contributing to the modernization of Yunnan and enhancing its trading power.

[Responsible editor: Xu Dan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

