Recently, the Yunnan Consumers Association issued a “Double Eleven” consumer reminder, calling on consumers to consume rationally, shop green, and be alert to online shopping traps.

When shopping, consumers should pay attention to choosing shopping platforms and online stores with complete business qualifications, standardized management, good reputation, and perfect after-sales service. Do not log in to unfamiliar websites at will, do not click on unknown links, and do not add WeChat, QQ, etc. of strangers to privately. trade. When shopping, it is necessary to enhance the awareness of safe payment, pay through a formal third-party payment platform, and be vigilant when sellers require direct transfer, scan code payment, especially when consumers are induced to provide bank account numbers, passwords, verification codes, etc. , protect your personal information.

In recent years, consumer price complaints have shown that “price increase first and then discount” is the usual method of unscrupulous merchants. In this regard, the Provincial Consumers Association reminds consumers to collect the products to be purchased before purchasing, pay attention to the price trend, shop around when placing an order, and compare the prices of the same product on multiple platforms and multiple merchants, so as to avoid entering the “price routine” of the merchants by mistake. Especially when buying pre-sale goods, pay attention to the difference between the deposit and the deposit. The deposit is not legally bound, and can be fully refunded if the transaction is not established; the deposit is a legal concept, and the other party may not refund the deposit if the other party breaches the contract.

The Provincial Consumers Association reminds that “live shopping” and “net red goods” have become popular sales methods nowadays. In the face of live broadcast goods that are easy to make impulsive consumption, consumers should pay special attention to the legal risks of rights protection, and understand clearly before placing an order. The source, function, quality, price and after-sales service of the products recommended by the anchor, do not blindly follow the trend to buy. Don’t believe the advertisements of the sellers in absolute terms, and don’t be misled by the advertisements of obviously low-priced products, and place the order with caution.

During the “Double Eleven” period, the transaction volume has surged, and consumers are advised to unpack and inspect the goods in time to check whether the packaging and goods are in good condition, and whether the specifications and quantities of the goods are consistent with the order. When consumers shop online, they should pay attention to retaining online shopping transaction information such as promotional activity rules, product promotional pictures, etc., as evidence of consumer rights protection. If the gift is found to have quality problems, consumers can also claim against the merchant according to law.

If any behavior infringing on the legitimate rights and interests of consumers is found during shopping, the consumer can first negotiate with the merchant to resolve it. If the merchant refuses or shirks the blame, the consumer can file a complaint with the third-party trading platform, or call 12315 to complain and report, or report it to the local Consumers Association for help. (Reporter Zhu Dan)

