Yunnan Hekou Port Resumed Customs Clearance and Issued the First Border Resident Permit

Original title: Yunnan Hekou Port resumed customs clearance and issued the first border certificate

In the early morning of January 8, the “Entry and Exit Permit for Border Areas between China and Vietnam” (referred to as the Border Resident Permit) was issued at the Chengguan Border Police Station in Hekou, Honghe, Yunnan.

It is reported that in 2023, the holder of the first Border Resident Certificate is Ms. Li, a staff member of the local Culture and Tourism Bureau. Ms. Li applied for the Border Resident Certificate to participate in the first launch of the resumption of China-Vietnam cross-border tourism held at the Nanxihe Highway Port on the morning of January 8. Ceremony, and travel agency representatives went abroad to Vietnam Old Street to investigate the development status of cross-border tourism, and at the same time welcome Vietnamese tourists to enter Hekou. This means that China and Vietnam have officially resumed cross-border tourism business.

It is understood that Chinese personnel in the Sino-Vietnamese border area leave the country for private reasons, and apply for border residents’ certificates to the public security organs or their authorized police stations with their resident ID cards. (Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Zhao Lihao and correspondent Ma Ling)

