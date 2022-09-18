The scene of the lecture report on national defense education in Yunnan Province

On September 16, as the 22nd National Defense Education Day is approaching, the Yunnan Province 2022 National Defense Education Presentation Conference was held in Kunming.

In order to further stimulate the consciousness of the cadres and the masses to receive national defense education, the enthusiasm to participate in national defense construction, and the initiative to support national defense work, to better promote the spirit of patriotism, and to enhance the determination and confidence to realize the Chinese dream and the dream of a strong military. At the report meeting, Li Yongjun, deputy secretary of the county party committee and county magistrate of Mouding County, Chuxiong Prefecture, made a speech entitled “Deepening the Standardization of Township Armed Work and Promoting All-round National Defense Education”. Experience in advancing national defense education. National defense education expert Li Weiguo delivered a national defense education lecture themed “A strong country must strengthen the army”.

National Defense Education Day is a day set by the state to carry out large-scale national defense education for the whole people. In order to popularize national defense education and enhance the concept of national defense, on August 31, 2001, the state designated the third Saturday of September every year as National Defense Education Day. Around the National Defense Education Day, the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee National Defense Education Leading Group Office has deployed national defense education theme propaganda, mass practice activities, civil air defense propaganda, and national defense-themed film screenings with the theme of “New Era of Patriotic and Strong Army”. and other series of activities.

It is reported that in addition to the main venue in Kunming, this report will also set up branch venues in 16 cities, 129 counties, 1,370 townships (streets) and 14,035 village committees (communities), which will be broadcast live through the Internet. (China Daily Yunnan reporter station)

