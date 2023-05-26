The Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau participated in the 2023 China Sports Industry Summit (photographed on May 25).Photo courtesy of Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau

On May 25th, the 2023 China Sports Industry Summit opened in Xiamen, Fujian Province. Yang Zhonghua, secretary of the party group and director of the Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau, led a research and investment group composed of relevant functional departments, enterprises, media and other relevant personnel of the Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau to participate in this event The summit will conduct study and research on the status quo and focus issues of China‘s sports industry.

With the theme of “Gathering Potential, Innovating the Future Together”, this summit brings together authoritative experts and scholars in related fields of the sports industry, reviews the development history of the sports industry in the past ten years, focuses on core policy interpretation, output of authoritative opinions, and gathering of cutting-edge thinking, and contributes to the development of the sports industry. Inject smart kinetic energy.

Compared with the past, the “Summit Day” of this year’s China Sports Industry Summit has been further upgraded and extended to various segments of the sports industry. China Digital Sports Industry Summit Forum, 2023 China Sports Space Conference and “Building a Higher Level of National Fitness Public Service System Seminar” and the 18th station “‘Resource Sharing · Supply and Demand Docking’ China Sports Federation Public Welfare Service Platform Series Activities (Xiamen Station)” and many other activities were also held on May 25 at the same time.

During the meeting, Yang Zhonghua reported to the relevant departments and bureaus of the State Sports General Administration the recent visit of the Yunnan sports delegation to Cambodia and Yunnan’s active preparation for the China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference. In the process of facing the radiation center of South and Southeast Asia, the confidence and determination to give full play to the huge role of the sports industry.

In addition, Yang Zhonghua also had talks and exchanges with Luo Jie, vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Sporting Goods Industry Federation. He hoped that the two parties will further strengthen ties in the future, give full play to Yunnan’s geographical advantages, help sporting goods companies from all over the country to land in Yunnan, and further open South Asia and Southeast Asia market.

The Yunnan sports delegation also investigated well-known enterprises such as Huidongle (Xiamen) Sports Culture Co., Ltd. and the Wuyuanwan sailing base, and communicated with entrepreneurs such as Hui Ruoqi, the former Chinese women’s volleyball team leader, to understand the development of the local “three big ball” industries. With the opening of China International Sporting Goods Expo, the Yunnan sports delegation will continue to investigate and study the holding of the conference, and further lay the foundation for the preparation of the China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference. (over)