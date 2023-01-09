Original title: Yunnan Railway is expected to send 7.4 million passengers this spring

Workers’ Daily—China Industry Net reporter Huang Yu

The 2023 Spring Festival Transport will run from January 7 to February 15, 15 days before the festival and 25 days after the festival, totaling 40 days. On the first day of the Spring Festival travel, the relevant person in charge of the China Railway Kunming Bureau Group told reporters that this year’s Spring Festival Yunnan Railway is expected to send 7.4 million passengers, an average of 185,000 passengers per day, an increase of 15.5% year-on-year in 2022, reaching 85% of the same period in 2019.

The Spring Festival is the peak period of transportation. China Railway Kunming Bureau Group implemented a peak map during this year’s Spring Festival, strengthened big data analysis, and dynamically adjusted the Spring Festival transportation capacity according to changes in passenger flow. Develop a train schedule. 198 pairs of passenger trains were arranged before the festival, with an average capacity of 240,000 seats, an increase of 9% year-on-year; 162 pairs of passenger trains were arranged during the festival, with an average capacity of 150,000 seats; 200 pairs of passenger trains were arranged after the festival, with an average capacity of 250,000 seats. A year-on-year increase of 4%. At the same time, we will prepare for sudden large passenger flow through measures such as adding fast-speed trains, reconnecting marshalling, and using hot-standby EMUs. The peak capacity can be 360,000 seats, a year-on-year increase of 5.9%.

In addition, the China Railway Kunming Bureau Group insists on running two public welfare “slow trains” from Kunming to Yuanmou West, and from Weishe to Liupanshui to ensure travel services for people in remote areas, scientifically and reasonably arrange transportation capacity supply, and meet the travel needs of passengers during the Spring Festival.

With the opening of the Emei-Mianning section of the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway, it marks the full operation of the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway, which will greatly facilitate the travel of people in the southwest region. The railway passenger transportation products from Kunming to Chengdu have been further enriched. With the addition of D-head trains from Kunming to Chengdu, the running time of passenger trains from Chengdu to Kunming has been reduced from 19 hours to about 7.5 hours.