Original title: Yuqing County, Zunyi, Guizhou announced details of a person who tested positive for nucleic acid

Today (6th), according to the information released by the Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Zunyi City, Guizhou Province, on October 5th, 2022, following the report of the Zunyi City Health and Health Bureau, Yuqing County found a nucleic acid of a person who returned to Guizhou from outside the province. The test result is abnormal. At present, emergency response work such as epidemiological traceability, nucleic acid screening, isolation observation, and environmental disinfection is being carried out in an orderly manner.

Asymptomatic infection 1: Male, 43 years old, currently living in the fifth group of Taipingju, Goupitan Town, Yuqing County.

On October 1st, I drove from Dashixia, Wushi County, Aksu City, Xinjiang to Yuqing County. At 17:42 on October 3rd, I got off at the Goupitan toll station exit of Shibo Expressway. After landing and carrying out nucleic acid sampling, at 17:00 52 minutes to the Taiping home in Goupitan Town. From October 3rd to 5th, the main activity tracks involved: Goupitan Town Taiping Residence Group 5, Taiping Neighborhood Committee, Lin Qiong Shoes, and Goupitan Central Health Center nucleic acid sampling point.

The nucleic acid test result was abnormal at 18:00 on October 5th. At 23:42 on October 5th, the nucleic acid test result of Yuqing County People’s Hospital was positive, and it was immediately closed-loop and transferred to Guiyang Fangcai Hospital. At 9:15 on October 6, the provincial expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection.

(Headquarters reporter Shi Chaojie Zhang Jie Hu Bo)