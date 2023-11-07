Yuribeth Cornejo denies romantic ties

reality girl and manabita model Yuribeth Cornejo does not accept being linked to new controversiesespecially when they question his honor.

The blonde, who participates in the television dance competition ‘I am the best’, has been involved in a scandal because her photo was posted on social networks with the name of another person who is linked in the scandal with a well-known Ecuadorian politician. something that is not welcomed.

In recent days, an image circulated on social networks indicating that Yuribeth supposedly has a relationship with a former vice president of Ecuador. She found out about the misuse they are giving to her image and has announced that she will not sit idly by.

“It is a very serious problem that unfortunately affects my image. “I don’t understand why or how, in any case people who know me know that’s not the case,” La Manse declared in an interview with the newspaper Extra.

Additionally, the on-screen talent added that she is willing to take action (sue), because she can get into trouble without having done anything at all.

We will know about this in the coming days, he indicated.

From what is known, ‘The Blonde from Manta’ has had two stable relationships since it came to the screen. The first was with the model and reality boy Juan Del Valle, and then she began a romance with the soccer player Jefferson Orejuela, which also came to an end. Yuribeth Cornejo is currently single.

Share this: Facebook

X

