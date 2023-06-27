Home » Yurleidy Perea, PDET Chocó sub-region coordinator
Yurleidy Perea, PDET Chocó sub-region coordinator

Yurleidy Perea Chaverra was appointed coordinator of the PDET Chocó subregion, made up of fourteen municipalities.

Yurleidy was born in Quibdó, she is an agroforestry engineer from the Technological University of Chocó, a master’s degree in Development Management and Practice and a specialist in the Implementation of Good Agricultural Practices.

“Since the beginning of the implementation of the PDET, the Chocó subregional was attended from the territorial coordination of the ART based in Medellín. From now on, this subregion will have its own work team based in Quibdó”, highlighted the director of the Territory Renewal Agency, Raúl Delgado Guerrero.

Perea has extensive experience in the design and implementation of food security, environmental conservation, leadership capacity building and economic development projects for Afro-descendant communities. In her professional career, she has been linked to the AfroSIG corporation, Linber SAS, the Central Regional de Bionegocios SAS, the Technological University of Chocó ‘Diego Luis Córdoba’, the Juanchaco Community Council and the Vuelta Mansa Community Council.

“Now we have autonomy as coordination, we hope to reestablish relations with territorial actors and implement projects for the sustainable development of communities that allow the construction of peace,” said the new regional coordinator.

