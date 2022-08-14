Home News Yushu Zaduo 5.9-magnitude earthquake: No casualties reported
Yushu Zaduo 5.9-magnitude earthquake: No casualties reported

Yushu Zaduo 5.9-magnitude earthquake: No casualties reported

Yushu Zaduo 5.9-magnitude earthquake: rescue forces responded quickly, no casualties reported

On August 14, the reporter learned from the Qinghai Provincial Fire and Rescue Corps that after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in Zaduo County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the Qinghai Provincial Fire and Rescue Corps immediately launched an emergency response plan, and rescue forces rushed to the epicenter to carry out earthquake inspections. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or building collapses.

After the earthquake, a front-running security team of 2 vehicles and 8 people from the Zaduo Brigade closest to the epicenter was dispatched to rush to the epicenter. No buildings collapsed, road damage or casualties were found along the way. At the same time, a total of 3 heavy and 6 light geological disaster rescue teams and 1 combat support detachment were assembled in the province, with a total of 166 vehicles, 801 fire rescue personnel, and 48,980 sets of equipment, ready to be dispatched at any time.

In addition to the slight tremor in Sulu Township, the other 7 townships were not felt the earthquake, and no buildings collapsed or casualties were found. So far, no reports of building collapses or casualties have been received.

Reporter/Yang Longjian, correspondent of Cheng Huanning

See also  Treviso, a summit with principals and the USL 2 against bullies

